Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson dies at age 72

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Longtime Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson has died.

The 72-year-old veteran law enforcement officer died in his sleep overnight. He also served as mayor of his hometown of Pawling from 1983 to 1991.

Anderson joined the department in 1970 and was elected sheriff in 1999.

He leaves behind his wife, Danielle Giametta Anderson, and three children.

Sen. Sue Serino released a statement saying in part, “Our community has lost a true hero, and words hardly feel like enough to articulate the full debt of gratitude we owe to the Sheriff and his loved ones.”

News 12

