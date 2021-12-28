ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best tablet deals January 2022: The biggest discounts on Apple, Samsung and Microsoft devices

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

For years now, tech firms like Apple , Microsoft and Samsung have told us that the future of computing is tablets instead of laptops .

These companies produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices. Some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses, for unleashing your inner artist.

Tablets are often lighter, thinner and generally more portable and convenient than a laptop, with a broader price range and smartphone-based operating systems to make them easy for anyone to use.

When thinking of tablet computers, it’s easy to jump straight into the Apple Store and pick up an iPad. And while, yes, the iPad range is larger than ever, with prices stretching from just £479 for the iPad mini ( Apple.com ), all the way up to £2,149 for a fully-loaded 12.9in iPad pro ( Apple.com ), there are plenty of alternatives out there too.

Companies like Lenovo, Samsung and Microsoft all offer a range of tablets to choose from. If you don’t own any Apple devices, and aren’t in the company’s ecosystem, then looking at an alternative manufacturer can be a great idea – and potentially save you some money, too.

The best tablet deals for January 2022 in the UK are:

Apple iPad pro, 2020, 11in, 1TB: Was £1,269, now £979, Amazon.co.uk

There are only a few left in stock, but right now the one terabyte version of the 2020 iPad pro can be picked up for under £1,000. In fact, because of a quirk of pricing it’s currently cheaper than the 512GB model. This tablet has been succeeded by the 2021 release, but is still a blisteringly powerful device thanks to the A12Z bionic processor, and features an 11in liquid retina display that looks gorgeous.

Amazon Fire HD 10 plus: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s own tablets are the most affordable around, striking a balance between price and functionality that doesn’t compromise on quality. The Fire HD 10 plus features a full HD 10.1in display, 32GB of storage and every leading entertainment streaming app going. Today at Amazon there’s £60 off .

Huawei matepad pro LTE: Was £549.99, now £399.99, Huawei.com

The 4G version of Huawei’s flagship tablet has dropped in price by £150. This is a stylish device with a premium design and a class-leading battery life, though it lacks some of the more useful apps you might find on the iPad pro. For everyday use and entertainment however, it’s a brilliant piece of hardware with a luscious, high-resolution screen.

Samsung Galaxy tab S7: £719, now £619, Amazon.co.uk

You can save almost £30 on this 11in display which packs a 4G connection so you can pop in a SIM card and connect to the internet wherever you are. There’s also 128GB of storage, and with Samsung DeX on board you can turn the tablet into a fully-fledged computer by connecting it to a compatible display, keyboard and mouse.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy tab S7 plus review

Microsoft Surface pro 7 12.3in: Was £1,169, now £892, Amazon.co.uk

Last year’s Surface pro 7 has a large 12.3in display and is powered by a desktop-grade Intel Core i5 processor and runs Windows 11. A clever kickstand on the back flicks out to hold the surface at various angles when you want to work or watch a video, and unlike many tablets, the Microsoft Surface pro 7 has a range of ports for easily connecting USB-A and USB-C devices.

Read our review of the Microsoft Surface pro 8

Looking for more insight? Read our guide to the best tablets you can buy in 2022

