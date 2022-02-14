ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best tablet deals February 2022: The biggest discounts on Apple, Samsung and Microsoft devices

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

For years now, tech firms like Apple , Microsoft and Samsung have told us that the future of computing is tablets instead of laptops .

These companies produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices. Some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses, for help in unleashing your inner artist.

Tablets are often lighter, thinner and generally more portable and convenient than a laptop, with a broader price range and smartphone-based operating systems to make them easy enough for anyone to use.

When thinking of tablet computers, it’s easy to jump straight into the Apple Store and pick up an iPad. And while, yes, the iPad range is larger than ever, with prices stretching from just £479 for the iPad mini ( Apple.com ), all the way up to £2,149 for a fully-loaded 12.9in iPad pro ( Apple.com ), there are plenty of alternatives out there, too.

Companies like Lenovo, Samsung and Microsoft all offer a range of tablets to choose from. If you don’t own any Apple devices, and aren’t in the company’s ecosystem, then looking at an alternative manufacturer can be a great idea – and potentially save you some money, too.

Read more:

The best tablet deals for January 2022 in the UK are:

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 12.9in, 2TB: Was £1,999, now £1,796.90, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s 2021 iPad pro is one of the best tablets around, outperforming most laptops in the spec department. And right know you can there’s more than £200 knocked off the price, which amounts to a 10 per cent discount. Smaller capacity variants are also discounted by 4 per cent if you don’t need 2TB of space.

It’s powered by the same M1 chip found in the MacBook pro, there’s a new liquid retina XDR screen, a Thunderbolt port, Face ID and some new rear and front-facing cameras. “The new iPad is not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops,” our tester said in their review of the device . “The pro has the best of everything Apple makes.”

Buy now

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 12.9in, 128GB: Was £999, now £956, Currys.co.uk

There’s a modest £43 off the 128GB version of the latest iPad pro at Currys, which should appeal to anyone not willing to shell out almost two grand for the 2TB model featured above. Similar savings can be found on the 256GB and 512GB models if you need some extra space, but we’re big fans of spending less on on-device storage and more on cloud storage, especially if you’ve got fast wi-fi.

You can choose between a silver-grey or grey iPad pro at Currys. Both colourways offering slightly different discounts, so be sure to check out both before you add the tablet to your basket.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab A8, 10.5in, 32GB:Was £219, now £188, Amazon.co.uk

The Galaxy tab A series is Samsung’s range of budget-friendly tablets, and if you’re simply after a portable screen so you can watch your YouTube videos in the bathtub we can’t recommend them highly enough. The A8 is the latest in this series of affordable Android tablets, but it has quality where it counts. Samsung’s saved money by skimping on storage and RAM (which you don’t need for streaming) but focused on build quality, a long battery life, top security specs and proper stereo speakers.

Buy now

Huawei matepad pro LTE: Was £549.99, now £399.99, Huawei.com

The 4G version of Huawei’s flagship tablet has dropped in price by £150. This is a stylish device with a premium design and a class-leading battery life. Our reviewer did note however, that it lacks some of the more useful apps you might find on the iPad pro. For everyday use and entertainment however, it’s a brilliant piece of hardware with a luscious, high-resolution screen.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab S7: Was £719, now £619, Amazon.co.uk

You can save £100 on this 11in display which packs a 4G connection so you can pop in a SIM card and connect to the internet wherever you are. There’s also 128GB of storage, and with Samsung DeX on board you can turn the tablet into a fully-fledged computer by connecting it to a compatible display, keyboard and mouse.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy tab S7 plus review

Buy now

Microsoft Surface pro 7: Was £799, now £639, Microsoft.com

The Surface pro 7 has a large 12.3in display, is powered by a desktop-grade Intel Core i3 processor and runs Windows 11. A clever kickstand on the back flips out to hold the surface at various angles while you want to work or watch a video and, unlike many other tablets, the Microsoft Surface pro 7 has a range of ports for easily connecting USB-A and USB-C devices.

Read our review of the Microsoft Surface pro 8

Buy now

