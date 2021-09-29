CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO TIME TO DIE | Trailer 2

pinalcentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mission that changes everything begins… No Time To Die in cinemas October 2021. Film Review: Craig's Bond exits in big, brash 'No Time to Die'. Welcome back, Mr. Bond. This is your most important mission yet. The fate of the movie busin…

www.pinalcentral.com

Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
Birmingham Star

'No Time to Die' to stream on Facebook

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): The London world premiere of Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' will stream live on Facebook on September 28, Tuesday. Variety confirmed that Facebook has secured access to the live red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28, Tuesday, and will broadcast the event on both the social media platform and through Oculus Venues, experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brand New Slasher Film Comes To Netflix Ahead Of Halloween

Netflix has no shortage of thrills and chills to choose from this spooky season as they announced last week they would be releasing a brand new horror or horror-adjacent movie every week leading up to Halloween. This week’s film is for fans of the slasher genre is called There’s Someone...
darkhorizons.com

“No Time To Die” Grabs Strong Reviews

Following its world premiere in London, the first reviews from British and U.S. critics are out for the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” ahead of the movie’s global rollout kickoff this weekend. With 36 reviews counted, the film sits at 89% and a 7.9/10 average score on...
gamerevolution.com

Does this main character really die in No Time to Die?

There’s a huge main character death at the end of No Time to Die. Many fans won’t be ready for it and, if you haven’t yet seen the new James Bond movie, you’re urged to click away now. There are No Time to Die ending spoilers from this point onwards.
flickdirect.com

No Time To Die Theatrical Review

It's a great big epic film with a consummate final performance that everyone will want to see. Farewell Mr. Craig. We will miss you…a lot. His name is Craig…Daniel Craig, and unless you've lived under a rock for the past 15 years, you know him to be the latest and one of the best incarnations of Bond…James Bond, 007, agent for Her Majesty's Secret Service. I love saying that; almost as much as I love watching his 5 films explode on the screen.
sports360az.com

Cesmat – No Time To Die Review

First off, I am not paid to be a movie reviewer; I am merely someone who takes in films and talks about them as part of my show. I like interviewing actors and actresses. I’ve found that most athletes would rather be actors or actresses, and most actresses and actors would like to be athletes. Weird.
WTOP

Best of Bond: Countdown to ‘No Time to Die’

Daniel Craig makes his final appearance as James Bond in “No Time to Die” this Friday. WTOP’s Dave Preston ranks the Best of Bond in a different category every day this week. Click the links below to see each day’s countdown:. Monday: Best Bond Actors. Tuesday: Best Bond Villains. Wednesday:...
The Dad

No Time To Die: A Spoiler-Free Review

It’s hard not to chuckle at a title like No Time To Die. Daniel Craig is stepping into James Bond’s designer shoes for the fifth time in 15 years and the film’s runtime is a whopping 2 hours and 43 minutes. In my opinion, that is plenty of time to do most things, dying included.
filminquiry.com

NO TIME TO DIE Countdown: SPECTRE Revisited

In the No Time To Die Countdown, Jake Tropila takes a look back at every Bond film – official and unofficial – in anticipation of the release of the latest entry. Well folks, we’ve reached the end. I began this enterprise eighteen months ago, back when No Time To Die was scheduled (after multiple delays) for a November 2020 release date and the world seemed just a bit less crazy. Suffice to say that everything has changed, but this countdown marched on, determined to see things through to the end, whenever that happened to be. Many thanks to the readers who have kept up with this column during these strange times – your kind words and thoughts have been tremendous.
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
IGN

Die by the Blade - Kwalee Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming game, Die by the Blade. Where each bloodthirsty strike of the Katana can make a deadly difference, Die by the Blade fuses merciless one-hit-kill fighting action across stunning Cyberpunk and Japanese era blended aesthetics. Die by the Blade is coming in 2022 to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Jumps Into Holiday Season With Teaser for ‘A Boy Called Christmas’

Netflix is already prepared for the holiday season. The streaming platform released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday feature, A Boy Called Christmas, starring Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull, and Kristen Wiig.  The fantasy film, which stems from Matt Haig’s 2015 novel of the same name, follows a young boy named Nikolas, played by newcomer Lawfull. In this reimagining of the tale of Father Christmas, Nikolas sets off on a journey to find his father who is searching for a village of elves called Elfhelm.  He has a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse to accompany him on his...
signalscv.com

No Time to Die free streaming: How to Watch Daniel Craig movie online?

Daniel Craig is putting on the dinner jacket one last time, and as ever, the action is shaken and stirred. Daniel Craig. He’s back for the final time as superspy James Bond in No Time to Die, the 25th 007 film. For a while, the British actor made it sound like he wouldn’t put on Bond’s dinner jacket for a fifth time, so savor this one, fans. Here’s what to know about the upcoming movie.
