NO TIME TO DIE | Trailer 2

In the No Time To Die Countdown, Jake Tropila takes a look back at every Bond film – official and unofficial – in anticipation of the release of the latest entry. Well folks, we’ve reached the end. I began this enterprise eighteen months ago, back when No Time To Die was scheduled (after multiple delays) for a November 2020 release date and the world seemed just a bit less crazy. Suffice to say that everything has changed, but this countdown marched on, determined to see things through to the end, whenever that happened to be. Many thanks to the readers who have kept up with this column during these strange times – your kind words and thoughts have been tremendous.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO