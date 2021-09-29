CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony's new budget buds pair next-gen battery with last-gen features

By Ryan Waniata
reviewed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s new WF-C500 are perfectly fine earbuds. A value-focused option for those not ready to invest in something like the mighty WF-1000XM4, they offer next-gen playback time, a light and stylish form factor, and a pocketable case. Unfortunately for Sony, “fine” is a tough sell in a segment where yesterday’s advanced features are today’s standards. While there’s nothing wrong with the C500, even at entry-level pricing, a lack of extras leaves them ill-equipped for battle in one of the most competitive markets in electronics. Pre-order the Sony WF-C500 at Amazon for $99.99 now.

