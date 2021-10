One of the first aspects to be seen in a house is the paint with which its walls are decorated. This is one of the most important elements in achieving a warm and welcoming home. Once a room is built and ready, the next step is to choose a color to paint it, and this is where the problems begin. Although the task of painting walls is not difficult, it is somewhat problematic. Even if newspapers or other protective elements are used, the floor can be stained in the process.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO