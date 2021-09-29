A Good CEO Never Lets the Tail Wag the Dog

Since I was little, I have witnessed the challenges that women around me experienced in getting ahead in their professional lives. For me, the picture was very clear: either you were a mother or you were working. And although it sounds extreme, it was very rare to see a woman work and take care of the children. In my generation, most of the moms stayed at home taking care of the children and the dads covered all the family expenses. Female participation has increased over the last decades, going from 20% in 1970 to 40% in 2005 according to the National Employment Survey published in 2005. As I grew, the entire female labor panorama changed radically and with this , it was my turn to experience it personally. During the time that I worked in multinational companies I ran into many barriers that limited my personal and professional development. These challenges ranged from having to comply with working hours that exceeded those agreed by contract, to suffering from "subtle" forms of discrimination when working with only men at the helm.

