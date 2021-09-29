CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

A Good CEO Never Lets the Tail Wag the Dog

By Ross Franklin
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your company have any eccentric employees like George from Seinfeld or Dwight from The Office? These larger-than-life characters constantly come up with grandiose ideas and distract everyone one in their presence. Perhaps it is unlikely for a company to have true George or Dwight doppelgangers as these characters are certainly exaggerated for television, but does your company have any employees that are constantly coming up with harebrained ideas that waste the CEO’s time? While these time-wasting characters can certainly be entertaining to watch on TV, their real-life counterparts can do serious damage if left unchecked.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Cross-Media Measurement: How About Never -- Is Never Good For You?

The third and final day of the ARF’s annual Audience x Science Conference Wednesday focused on the underpinnings of “cross-media measurement,” consumer privacy (or is that piracy?), consumer identity, and “approaches & methodology.”. To achieve accurate, meaningful, holistic media measurement across just video platforms that can earn Media Rating Council...
INTERNET
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wag The Dog#Ceos#Television
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

6 Things All Best-Selling Business Books Have in Common

2.2 million business books are published each year, but only a handful of them ever enjoy best selling status. Even so, there are common threads between business writers who have books that consistently top the charts. Following their proven formula gives any aspiring writer a solid shot to succeed. That...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MySanAntonio

How Digital-Advertising Conferences Are Coming Back to Life

Offline expos and conferences have been a cornerstone of the global digital advertising industry for years due to a multitude of educational and networking opportunities they offer to market players, media experts and tech enthusiasts. However, when the pandemic hit, the world of in-person ad events as we know them seemed to have collapsed for good, giving way to their virtual alternatives.
MySanAntonio

3 Reasons Why Walking Boosts Creativity

Some of our most constructive and creative thoughts come when we least expect them or when we’re simply taking our mind off our current challenges, if only for a brief moment. Does simply putting one foot in front of the other help create ideas that might not have surfaced if...
FITNESS
MySanAntonio

Want to Scale Your Business? Stop Worrying About Your Competition and Focus on These 3 Things Instead.

Q: What are innovative ways to scale a business that most people don’t discuss? — Diana, Chicago. The first rule of scaling a business is “Don’t worry about the rules of scaling a business.” If you’re copying others, then you’re always following their lead, which means you pick up breadcrumbs instead of getting the loaf. Instead, look for the leverage only you can create.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

How to Bootstrap Your Way to a Debt-Free Company

Have you heard “do what you love, love what you do”? I’m lucky enough to say that, for me, this adage has come true. I started my business as a side hustle in the spare time I could find from my full-time job. The idea was actually born from another “on the side” project: investing in real estate and managing the properties myself.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

The story that nobody talks about behind the women who open their business

Since I was little, I have witnessed the challenges that women around me experienced in getting ahead in their professional lives. For me, the picture was very clear: either you were a mother or you were working. And although it sounds extreme, it was very rare to see a woman work and take care of the children. In my generation, most of the moms stayed at home taking care of the children and the dads covered all the family expenses. Female participation has increased over the last decades, going from 20% in 1970 to 40% in 2005 according to the National Employment Survey published in 2005. As I grew, the entire female labor panorama changed radically and with this , it was my turn to experience it personally. During the time that I worked in multinational companies I ran into many barriers that limited my personal and professional development. These challenges ranged from having to comply with working hours that exceeded those agreed by contract, to suffering from "subtle" forms of discrimination when working with only men at the helm.
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

This startup wants to improve communication in Mexican companies

Poor communication management between bosses and collaborators, for example, can cause losses in organizations that exceed 62 million dollars a year for large corporations, and 420,000 dollars in the case of small and medium-sized companies , according to estimates from the Gallup consulting firm in the 2020 High-Development Culture Through Your Employee Engagement Strategy report.
SOFTWARE
MySanAntonio

Putting People First in Your Business

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. A business is more than just brick and mortar and a few products. It’s the offspring of the business owner, and as an owner, you want customers to experience the very best you have to offer. Setting—and realizing—expectations for that experience, as soon as the customer walks through your door, can be one of the things that keeps them coming back.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy