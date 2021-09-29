A Good CEO Never Lets the Tail Wag the Dog
Does your company have any eccentric employees like George from Seinfeld or Dwight from The Office? These larger-than-life characters constantly come up with grandiose ideas and distract everyone one in their presence. Perhaps it is unlikely for a company to have true George or Dwight doppelgangers as these characters are certainly exaggerated for television, but does your company have any employees that are constantly coming up with harebrained ideas that waste the CEO's time? While these time-wasting characters can certainly be entertaining to watch on TV, their real-life counterparts can do serious damage if left unchecked.
