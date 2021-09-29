18 teams to lock horns in inaugural edition of 'Delhi Golf Club League' from Oct 14

The final day of Group play in the 2021 League of Legends World Championships saw both upsets and tiebreakers as the teams battled for a spot in the main event. In Group A, China's LNG Esports (4-0) punched their ticket to the main event by taking down Infinity Esports (0-4) in a lightning-fast 23 minutes. This match wasn't particularly close at any point, with LNG running over the early game and putting on teamfighting clinics later in the contest. While Infinity found occasional kills, they were small consolation prizes compared to the kills and objectives LNG stacked up en route to their win. With this result, LNG Esports secured first place in Group A, meaning they automatically qualify for the main event. Since there are LPL teams in three of the Main Event groups, LNG Esports will be slotted into Group D with the LEC's MAD Lions, LCK's Gen.G Esports and the LCS' Team Liquid.

