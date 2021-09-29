Solskjaer eyes home wins to qualify

After playing three matches on the road, the Loons finally returned home to play against LA Galaxy this past Saturday. The Loons’ starting lineup for this match featured Robin Lod in the false 9 role and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, both returning from injuty. It was clear that the two missed playing, because four minutes into the first half, Lod passed a ball back to Reynoso who got the ball on his favored left foot and slotted his shot into the bottom right corner of the goal from about 20 yards out. Not long after, in the 22nd minute, the Argentine scored his second goal of the night, curving the ball into the goal from outside of the box again, giving the Loons a 2-0 lead. In the second half, Ethan Finlay notched the third goal for the Loons from a through ball that went over the top of the Galaxy’s defensive line from Franco Fragapane, securing the Loons’ victory.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO