Florida State

Brian Laundrie And His Parents Went Camping After His Return To Florida, Family Attorney Says

By Jill Sederstrom
oxygen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Laundrie stayed with his parents at a Florida campground 75 miles from their home, just days before he apparently disappeared. The family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, confirmed the family's stay at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8 after reality TV bounty hunter Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman alleged Brian went on the run after his parents left the campsite without him.

