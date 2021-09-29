Texas Roadhouse is NOT Giving Away Free Meals on Facebook

Coffee is an essential part of my day. Not matter what, unless something crazy happens I always start out the day with a cup of coffee. I feel like if I don't have coffee my day is not right It's not just for the caffeine fix but also out of habit too. I know many of you are the same way. I even have a shirt that says no talking before coffee and for me that is a very true statement.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO