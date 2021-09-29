Erma Sellers Hardt, 99

Erma Eileen Flitz Sellers Hardt, 99, of Litchfield, died at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 1, at Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, with Rev. Fred Kraemer of Zion Lutheran officiating. Burial will be at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield. Masks will be required for those attending the services, per the family’s request. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is assisting the family with arrangements.