CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Swing: A Look at the Celtics and Nasser’s Top 25 Players for 21-22

By Nasser Kiragga
ngscsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Guys came in good shape, more so a lot of teaching today implementing a new system new coverage new terminology but overall it was good. This isn’t the 90s anymore where you’re running two hours two and half hour practices twice a day so we get a progression and a build-up ..”. First-year Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s response on how the players got through the opening day of Celtics training camp. Last season, the Celtics pushed the Big 3 powered Brooklyn Nets to a competitive five-game series in last year’s NBA Eastern Conference first-round matchup. After a depleting wrist fracture to their All-Star guard Jaylen Brown (he was averaging career bests in points, assists, steals, FG%, 3P%, and FT%) with just a week left in the regular season, the Celtic’s knew their NBA Eastern Conference contention hopes would soon vanish. Superstar wing Jayson Tatum did go toe to toe against the juggernaut trio of Durant-Harden-Kyrie where he posted averages of 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 42/39/92 shooting splits. Tatum’s god-level ability to score the basketball from anywhere on the court with effortless flair and grace has been something we’ve adored since he was a freshman at Duke. As a basketball fan, we’ve always wondered, from a production standpoint, what Tatum’s numbers would look like given the volume and limitless touches. We saw it all on display in that first round vs the Nets and it carried over into this year’s Olympics where Ime Udoka was also a part of the USA National Team staff as an assistant coach.

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Former Boston Celtics players face federal charges in NBA health care fraud case

BOSTON — Several former Boston Celtics players are included in a list of NBA players charged with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said Thursday. The ex-players are accused of participating in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Marcus Smart
Person
Damian Lillard
CBS Boston

Report: Brooklyn Nets Losing Hope That Kyrie Irving Will Get Vaccinated, Putting Playing Status In Question

BOSTON (CBS) — The Brooklyn Nets once hoped that Kyrie Irving would get vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets, however, are losing hope. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that the Nets “remain unclear on All-Star guar Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated.” Wojnarowski added that “there had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning.” There had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning and Irving’s continued resistance to vaccination has Nets preparing for possibility they’ll be without him for home practices...
NBA
USA Today

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 21

The Boston Celtics have more retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them. In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Celtics player poised for a breakout season in 2021-22

The Boston Celtics had a turbulent season last year. After trying to find a permanent third star in Kemba Walker, it was visible that the former Charlotte Hornets guard was not up to the task. Thus, he was traded after the season ended and center Al Horford was brought back to be a veteran presence on this young team. The season ended with a 4-1 loss in the first round of the Playoffs to the Brooklyn Nets. That was somewhat symbolic, due to the fact that it showed the disconnect between where the Celtics are and where they want to be, which is the top of the East.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Eastern Conference#Fg#Durant Harden Kyrie#The Usa National Team#Sg F#The Dallas Mavericks
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 players with the most to prove during the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season is nearly upon us, which means the return of Boston Celtics basketball is just around the corner. A return to action will be much welcome by both the players and the fans after last season’s disappointment filled campaign, and it will be interesting to see whether all the work put into fixing the roster this offseason will pay off.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Where Celtics stand among NBA title favorites for 2021-22

NBA training camps open up on Tuesday followed by the start of preseason action on Sunday. And before you know it, the Brooklyn Nets and reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks will be tipping off the 2021-22 regular season on Oct. 19. So as the new season draws near, which teams have...
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: 3 players bound for bigger roles in 2021-22

Brad Stevens and co. treated this offseason as a time to re-tool and revamp the roster for the Boston Celtics for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign and, thanks to their high-end activity on the trade market and in free agency, they managed to accomplish their ultimate goal. Though we did see...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate in 2021-22

There are a few factors that go into trying to identify breakout NBA players. Usually, these players are still on rookie deals, somewhere between their second and fourth seasons in the league. They should project to have a larger role than the season before, either because of their own developing skill set, more opportunity at their position or an impressive offseason in international or summer-league competition.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Report: Former Celtics, Warriors And Hornets Player Signs With The Pacers

Wanamaker is a point guard and is 32 years old. He has three seasons of NBA experience. He played for the Boston Celtics for two seasons, and during the 2019-20 season he played over 19 minutes per game for the Celtics and averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Top 100 Players For The 2021-22 NBA Season: 100-51

Numerous candidates can make the top-100 players in the NBA. The rankings were determined by a combination of data and subjective evaluation. Players were looked at for their skills and taken out of their team contexts. These rankings were specifically for the upcoming season and do not take into perspective what their long-term outlook is.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Where do Celtics Rank in NBA’s Eastern Conference?

Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman discuss Andrew Wiggins’ major decision; what it could mean for Kyrie Irving and the NBA and debate which underrated teams in the Eastern Conference will thrive this year and where the Boston Celtics rank among the top teams in the conference. 1:14: Why October is...
NBA
USA Today

USA TODAY predicts 7 Boston Celtics among its list of players 75-51 of NBA's greatest

It is not just us at the Celtics Wire taking note of the NBA’s plans to revamp its 50 greatest players list ahead of the league’s 75th anniversary. After all, the original list of 50 was issued on the 50th anniversary of the Association. Our parent site’s subscription-based content writers are also noticing, among others.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy