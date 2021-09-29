NBA Swing: A Look at the Celtics and Nasser’s Top 25 Players for 21-22

“Guys came in good shape, more so a lot of teaching today implementing a new system new coverage new terminology but overall it was good. This isn’t the 90s anymore where you’re running two hours two and half hour practices twice a day so we get a progression and a build-up ..”. First-year Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s response on how the players got through the opening day of Celtics training camp. Last season, the Celtics pushed the Big 3 powered Brooklyn Nets to a competitive five-game series in last year’s NBA Eastern Conference first-round matchup. After a depleting wrist fracture to their All-Star guard Jaylen Brown (he was averaging career bests in points, assists, steals, FG%, 3P%, and FT%) with just a week left in the regular season, the Celtic’s knew their NBA Eastern Conference contention hopes would soon vanish. Superstar wing Jayson Tatum did go toe to toe against the juggernaut trio of Durant-Harden-Kyrie where he posted averages of 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 42/39/92 shooting splits. Tatum’s god-level ability to score the basketball from anywhere on the court with effortless flair and grace has been something we’ve adored since he was a freshman at Duke. As a basketball fan, we’ve always wondered, from a production standpoint, what Tatum’s numbers would look like given the volume and limitless touches. We saw it all on display in that first round vs the Nets and it carried over into this year’s Olympics where Ime Udoka was also a part of the USA National Team staff as an assistant coach.