Here’s What It Feels Like To Be A Non Coffee Drinker In A Coffee Drinking World
We're going to talk about some things here. It's National Coffee Day and I hope you coffee drinkers have a great day. I never developed a taste of coffee even though I'm a caffeine freak. I have no problem telling you that I used to start the morning with a caffeine pill and a Double Gulp from the Seven-Eleven (I like to live dangerously). These days I go full glass of tee, diet coke, then a Monster (yup I'm going to explode someday).kfmx.com
