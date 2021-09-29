Can the Texas O-Line Sustain Recent Success Throughout Big 12 Play?

After trampling Texas Tech 70-35 on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns (3-1) are now riding high as one of the toughest parts of the conference schedule begins.

It's hard for Longhorn fans not to feel confident, as a 70-point showing proves that the team has made some major strides since the dreadful loss at the hands the Arkansas Razorbacks two weeks ago.

Though not obvious on the surface, the group that has made the biggest improvements since that game is without a doubt the Longhorn's offensive line.

The Razorbacks, a team who just rose to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll, dismantled the Texas o-line at the point of attack in pass protection and the run game.

"We didn't trust our principles or training and fall back on the things that we've been building for eight months," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the loss. "I don't think it was about manpower, physicality or talent. It was doing what you're supposed to down in and down out."

Even though the Arkansas defense consistently assigned three defensive linemen in the pass-rush in order to allow more coverage in the secondary, the Longhorn's front-five still couldn't take advantage of the mismatches.

Former Texas starting QB Hudson Card faced constant pocket pressure against this design as in-game blocking adjustments seemed nonexistent and futile.

So, what's changed since?

For one, the past two matchups against the favorable defenses of Rice and Texas Tech have allowed the offensive line to regain its footing, as the Longhorns blew the doors open in both games.

It's reasonable to say that domination should be expected given the opponent, but production is still production.

Before the Rice game, Sarkisian made it clear that the same five guys would be starting despite the disappointing performance against the Razorbacks: Christian Jones (LT), Denzel Okafor (LG), Jake Majors (C), Junior Angilau (RG), and Derek Kerstetter (RT).

"I think the guys that we have playing (on the o-line) need to play more together," Sarkisian said after Arkansas. "New system, new scheme. I think over time they'll play better and better together."

For the exception of a missed block that forced Casey Thompson to get hit while throwing downfield resulting in an interception, Sarkisian's optimistic vision came true. The o-line used the softer matchup with Rice to respond in a resounding fashion.

The blowout win against Texas Tech was no different. As a group, the offensive line was consistent on blocks against pass-rushing stunts from Tech's defensive line while also allowing Thompson to stand calmly in the pocket for much of the afternoon.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, the Texas o-line didn't allow a single QB pressure against the Red Raider defense. Texas Tech also only managed to get one sack and three tackles for loss in the game.

The Texas offense has looked re-energized since the Arkansas loss, outscoring the Owls and Red Raiders by a combined scoring margin of 121-35 (not counting Josh Thompson's pick-six against Tech).

Thanks to the improved play of the o-line, life has been made easier for Thompson, Bijan Robinson, and the rest of Texas' playmakers. The lack of penalties certainly helps the offense's momentum as well, as the o-line only drew two flags in Saturday's win.

"I think we're trusting the communication amongst one another, there's not much hesitation," Sarkisian said on Monday. "And then when we're (blocking), I think we're getting there with a much nastier demeanor."

Anything short of this "nasty demeanor" will make things tough against TCU and defensive-minded head coach Gary Patterson on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs have gotten off to a slow start defensively so far this season, losing to SMU 42-34 this weekend. Still, Patterson has been well recognized as one of the premier defensive coaches in the country and has orchestrated multiple top-10 defenses in his career.

Patterson is 7-3 in his career against Texas. Last season, he led the Horned Frogs into Austin for a 33-31 upset over Tom Herman and Co.

Now, the Longhorns will travel to Fort Worth for the second road game of the season. The offensive line has had the luxury of playing at home the past two weeks but will now have to endure the noise and road environment that can make or break an o-line.

"We're not gonna buy the lie that we're gonna play the same TCU team that just played SMU," Sarkisian said. "We're gonna get a little different animal and different opponent. So we gotta buckle up and get ready to play."

Saturday's game will kick off at 11 a.m. C.T. as the Longhorn's offensive line will face the first of many Big-12 tests that remain this season.

