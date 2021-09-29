Hidden Star Camino

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back Daria Griffis. In the Rapunzel Bathrooms area of the Magic Kingdom, arguably the best bathrooms on property, there’s a semi-hidden secret that could easily be a fun, free hunt for kids and families, or adults equally: hidden pascals! Rumor says that around the little creek and the bathrooms themselves, there are 10 pascals hidden, however the 10th Pascal seems to be hiding very well, and no one (the author included!) seems to be able to find it. If you want a detailed guide on where to find each Pascal, then keep on reading, but if you want to attempt the challenge yourself (and use this to check your work), then stop reading here!

