ATHENS -- Scott Cochran is “temporarily” back around the Georgia football staff and could be rejoining the staff soon, according to UGA Coach Kirby Smart. “He’s actually in town right now as we speak, he’s home for a little bit and visiting with his family, and he’s with us temporarily and just seeing some friends and seeing some folks,” Smart said. “He’ll hopefully join us in the next couple of weeks.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO