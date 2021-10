Communicating effectively isn’t always easy, and arming yourself with the knowledge of multiple languages can only help you navigate the world. If American Sign Language isn’t one of the first languages you consider when thinking about learning a new language, it’s time to check out all the benefits it offers. ASL gives you an opportunity to speak without words, which can be helpful in emergency situations, when spending time with someone in the deaf community, and even communicating with babies before they’re able to speak. It can also be a huge advantage in the workplace and give you a competitive advantage among your coworkers, giving you a new skill to list on your resume.

