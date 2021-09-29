Flag Article
On Labor Day, Sept. 6, at Friendship Lodge 33’s first meeting following the summer months, Junior Warden Mike Leser presented Worshipful Master Vasilious Tiniakos with a special 35 star american flag. The flag was made in 1876, the same year the lodge’s building (former governor Marcus Holcomb’s house) was built and was in brother Leser’s possession for the last 40 years. He revealed that the flag was purchased from a junk store near his off- campus home while at UCONN and covered an ugly wall for several years before being stored in its current case.www.myrecordjournal.com
