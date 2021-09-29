Flag Article

BOSTON (CBS) – Safety is paramount when choosing a place to live. According to a new study, several top choices can be found in New England. WalletHub released its “2021 Safest Cities in America” list on Tuesday, and several cities from Massachusetts and New Hampshire made the list. Nashua, N.H. was third, while Manchester, N.H. was No. 11. Worcester came in at No. 18, while Boston was No. 54. Columbia, Md. was ranked as the country’s safest city, followed by South Burlington, Vt. at No. 2. WalletHub uses 44 metrics across three categories – home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety – to determine its rankings.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO