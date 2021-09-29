CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

US Wealth Management, and D R Clark & Associates, LLC Donates to Local Food Bank

Record-Journal
 8 days ago

US Wealth Management, and D R Clark & Associates, LLC would like to thank our clients, the citizens of North Haven and surrounding towns for your generous donations in support of the North Haven Food Pantry at our 9th Annual Shred Event on Sept. 18. With the help of our friends and neighbors, we were able to donate hundreds of food items to the North Haven Food Pantry. SAVE THE DATE for our next Shred event scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022.

