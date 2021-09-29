CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

FanDuel Michigan Users: Get a $10 Risk-Free Parlay For Thursday Night Football

By Anthony Elio
lineups.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure to check out our FanDuel Michigan page so you never miss a new promo or sportsbook review. Right now is a great time to be a FanDuel Michigan user. Football is in full swing with the Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines weeks into their seasons. Plus, the NBA and NHL seasons are coming soon, meaning plenty of action with the Red Wings and Pistons. Well, thanks to a new promo, things are even better for FanDuel Michigan users. Right now, anyone new to FanDuel Michigan can get a $2,000 risk-free bet. You just need to click the link to sign up for FanDuel Michigan, make your first deposit, and place your first bet up to $2,000. If it loses, FanDuel Michigan will refund your initial wager in the form of a risk-free bet. With the Lions facing off against the Chicago Bears and Michigan hosting Wisconsin this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities to place a risk-free wager.

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Jaguars-Bengals single-game tournaments

This is the final week that Thursday Night Football is exclusively aired on NFL Network. Those with basic cable packages might feel as though the NFL did them a favor after looking at this Jaguars-Bengals matchup, but for fantasy football owners and those in daily fantasy contests, this game counts the same as all the others — and there’s plenty to be excited about. Well, “plenty” might be pushing it, but there are certainly a few players we’re looking forward to watching and including in our FanDuel single-game tournament lineups. The Bengals opened as 7.5-point favorites with a total of 45, so the suggestion is they’ll take care of business this week, which is why our NFL DFS picks have a slight Bengals lean.
NFL
chatsports.com

Thursday Night Football: Jaguars vs. Bengals

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season will kickoff with a matchup featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday Night Football. Urban Meyer will return to the state of Ohio on Thursday to try and get his first win of the season — things have not been going well for the former Ohio State coach. Jacksonville will at least have history on their side, as they lead the all-time series between these teams, 13-10, including two of the past three meetings. However, the last time they faced off, in October 2020, the Bengals got the home win, 33-25.
NFL
lineups.com

Bet With Caesars Arizona, Get an NFL Jersey When You Bet on Thursday Night Football!

Make sure you visit our Caesars Arizona page! There’s promo info, sportsbook reviews, and much more. Things are looking pretty sunny in the Grand Canyon State for sports fans. The Arizona Cardinals are on a tear, with a 3-0 start to the year, while the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Coyotes look to start their seasons in the coming weeks. Additionally, with sports betting legalized in the state on September 9th, plenty of residents are getting in on the action. Plus, thanks to sportsbooks like Caesars Arizona, there are plenty of opportunities for welcome promos. Right now, new Caesars Arizona users can get a $5,000 risk-free bet when they sign up. Just use the promo code “LINEUPSRF” when you register for Caesars Arizona, make a deposit, and place your first bet up to $5,000. If it doesn’t hit, no worries, you’ll get a refund in the form of a free bet credit.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
lineups.com

DraftKings SportsBook Special: Bet $1, Get $150 For Thursday Night Football

Make sure to visit our official DraftKings Sportsbook page! There are plenty of promos, a full sportsbook review, and legal info. Along with BetMGM and FanDuel, DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most popular platforms for sports bettors. There’s plenty of reasons for this, from the speed and ease of use of the sportsbook to the vast amount of promos offered. You can do all the major bets, such as basic game lines, same-game and multi-game parlays, prop bets, and future bets. The sportsbook is available in 11 different states, with a recent debut in Arizona, a state that just launched sports betting. Right now is an ideal time to join, especially with the current welcome promo the company is offering.
GAMBLING
lineups.com

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (10/10/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (10/10/21) Green Bay travels to Cincinnati this week, as they continue their AFC North tour after beating the Steelers at home this past weekend. Cincinnati has the long rest, where they narrowly escaped Jacksonville 24-21. The Bengals won’t be able to afford the sluggish start they had and the defense will have their hands full facing a Packers offense that is rolling. While both teams are 3-1 and sitting atop of their divisions, Green Bay is the landslide favorite in this one. This game makes for an attractive fantasy watch as both sides have plenty of skill position players in good matchups. Is Aaron Rodgers and company too much for this Bengals team or will Joe Burrow lead this team to another W? Let’s find out.
NFL
lineups.com

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (10/10/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The AFC South is a very difficult division to figure out. The division saw some major competition from two teams last year, with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans fighting for the top spot all season. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars spent last year struggling to put together wins, with the Jags finishing with the worst record in the league. Well, strangely enough, the top of the division hasn’t looked great this season. The Colts have struggled to a 1-3 mark while the Titans just fell to 2-2. Meanwhile, the Texans and Jaguars have faced a tough time early in the season, with the Jaguars winless and the Texans 1-3. When the Titans face the Jaguars this Sunday, we might get a little more clarity on this consistently inconsistent division.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Nba#Nhl#The Red Wings#Fanduel Michigan Users
firstsportz.com

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has grabbed recent headlines in the footballing world courtesy of a video that has gone viral on social media since yesterday. The coach who is yet to win his first match as coach of the football side has now been the center of attraction for something other than the results on the pitch.
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy