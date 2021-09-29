CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Why More Movies and TV Shows Could Be Filmed in Minnesota Next Year

By Curt St. John
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lights... camera... action! Here's why we could see way more movies and TV shows filmed here in Minnesota in 2022. Throughout the years, there have been several big movies filmed here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Of course, Prince's 80's classic, Purple Rain, was filmed in Minneapolis. And, of course, 90's movies like The Mighty Ducks (which was set here in Minnesota but mainly filmed in Hollywood) and Grumpy Old Men (which was set in Wabasha but was filmed in parts of St. Paul and Lake Rebecca in Rockford, northwest of the Twin Cities) also put Minnesota on the map.

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Business Journal

Why more films, TV shows are shooting in the Austin suburbs

When you're filming in Texas, you can be almost anywhere in the world, due to the diversity of landscapes and good weather. It's especially true in the Austin suburbs — which offer backdrops from flat farmland to rolling hills, historic downtowns to modern offices — as the film industry shifts in Texas toward filming in more remote, underutilized areas, according to Stephanie Whallon, director of the Texas Film Commission.
AUSTIN, TX
Parade

New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in October 2021

Wondering what’s new on Disney+? The popular streaming service adds dozens of new films and series each month, and we’re taking a look at every new title coming to Disney+ in October 2021. In fact, the new Disney+ release schedule is packed with great movies and shows. Disney+ is constantly...
TV SHOWS
Awesome 98

55 Times Lubbock Was Mentioned in Movies, TV Shows, Music & More

We searched Google, YouTube and asked friends for times they heard Lubbock mentioned in popular movies, TV shows, songs and more. This list isn't comprehensive -- yet. We will be updating it. So don't be surprised to see it popping up again on your social media feeds with a bigger number. For now, enjoy 55 times Lubbock, Texas was namedropped, featured or somehow tied to various forms of pop culture.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Wabasha, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Isanti, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Rockford, MN
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 51 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Today is the first of the month, which of course means that the Netflix library has been re-upped, with a cavalcade of brand new film and television titles being added for your perusal. It’s also Friday, when the platform tends to debut its newest in-house releases, so we’ve got a bumper lineup of new and old content alike.
TV SERIES
Asbury Park Press

The best — and worst — movies made from TV shows

Movies used to turn into TV shows — not the other way around. Like hand-me-downs passed to a kid sister, Hollywood routinely sent its castoffs to the small screen. "Peyton Place" (1957) the movie became "Peyton Place" (1964) the TV soap opera. "The Odd Couple" (1968) the hit film became "The Odd Couple" (1970) the TV sitcom. "Planet of the Apes" (1968) the movie became "Planet of the Apes" (1974) the cheesy sci-fi series.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Brad Fox
106.9 KROC

Deadly Minnesota Tornado is Now Part of a New Hollywood Movie

A massive, deadly Minnesota tornado that took place in 2020 is now part of a major Hollywood movie. Even though tornadoes have occurred in all 50 states, including many right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, when Hollywood makes a movie about a big twister, it's usually set in places like Oklahoma, Kansas or parts of Texas.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Is This National TV Show Featuring Rochester Again? (Kind of)

Minnesota's Med City is once again playing a role in the story arc of a big, national primetime drama... kind of. Of course, we all know that Rochester is well known for being the home of the world-famous Mayo Clinic. And while that fact in and of itself has put the Med City on the national map, it also has given our fair city a few mentions and cameos on several network primetime medical dramas over the years.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Hit Television Show Pokes Fun At Minnesota

It is always exciting when Minnesota gets a little shout out on a television show or movie. While some movies have been filmed here in the past, obviously most are not so it is is cool when we get a little Minnesota connection. Certain big name shows have given Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
handitv.com

11 TV show remakes that are more highly regarded than the movie

As the flop TV series Planet of the Apes, Casablanca, Ferris Bueller, Paper Moon and Serpico proved, capturing lightning in a bottle twice is tricky business. The DNA of hit movies does not always lead to hit shows, especially when you replace the actors, director, time constraints, writers, size of the screen, etc.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Mighty Ducks#The North Star State#The Minnesota Legislature#Minnesota Film Tv
SFGate

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released previously.
TV SERIES
106.9 KROC

This Cool Minnesota Fall Milestone is Already a Week Late in Rochester

The calendar says it's October and we're several weeks into fall already, yet this Minnesota milestone of autumn is already a week late in Rochester. While I'm sure I'll regret complaining about the above-average weather we've been having so far this fall in southeast Minnesota when we're covered in snow this winter, but I have to say I am looking forward to those cooler fall temperatures.
ROCHESTER, MN
Cleveland.com

New this week: ‘Sopranos’ prequel, new Jon Stewart series, ‘La Brea’ on NBC & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including “The Soprano’s” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, “The Guilty,” a movie thriller starring Jake Gyllenhall that premieres on Netflix Friday, and “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” a new series starring comedy legend Jon Stewart, debuting on Apple TV+.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Film Threat

Amazing CBD Movies And TV Shows To Enjoy On Weekends

Most avid consumers of CBD attribute their love for it to cinemas and movies. The media always adds a touch of pizzazz to all that has to do with various CBD products. As a result, there are new teams of recruits to the CBD bandwagon. Films are produced and released with multiple aims, including educating and entertaining the viewers.
TV SHOWS
Sentinel & Enterprise

As Massachusetts movie and TV show business booms, production union prepares for strike

A film production union is on the brink of going on strike, potentially bringing the Massachusetts’ mushrooming movie and TV show production industry to a halt. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is moving ahead with a nationwide strike authorization vote as they’re in a contract battle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota’s Most Famous Haunted Airbnb Is Only 70 Miles Away

The Manor House Chamber is mysterious, maybe even haunted! It's easily the most famous Airbnb in Minnesota. What makes it so mysterious? Well, according to the host, Sean... Interested in something that is not "run of the mill"? Look no further... The Manor was built in 1883 and remained in the same family for several generations. Once voted the most mysterious house in Saint Paul by the Pioneer Press many years back it has proven to be true.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

8 Stunning Minnesota Drives That Showcase Beautiful Fall Leaves

Minnesota is in the peak of fall, or at least it is when it comes to fall colors. I love driving through town and seeing splashes of oranges, yellows, and reds. At times I think I could live in this dreamscape forever. Unfortunately, fall never lasts. In fact, this year, it might be short-lived. Thanks to that thing we call winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy