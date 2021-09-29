CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Redesigned Microsoft Paint Heads to Public Testing

By About Thurrott.com
thurrott.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft revealed last night that its redesigned Paint application for Windows 11 is now heading to Insiders in the Dev channel. “The redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 is a modern spin on the classic app,” Microsoft said of the release, alluding to the fact that it’s the same app as before with no new features. “You will notice a completely updated UI that matches the new visual design of Windows 11. Paint’s new design includes rounded corners, Mica [an opaque background effect], and more.”

www.thurrott.com

Comments / 0

Related
uploadvr.com

Redesigned DecaGear Controllers Revealed

Megadodo Simulation Games just revealed a pair of redesigned DecaGear controllers for its upcoming PC VR headset with some interesting changes. The company revealed the design in the Tweet below earlier today. The original design for the controllers (seen below) featured Oculus Touch-like tracking rings, but the new design seems...
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

I'm hopeful about the Surface Duo 2 after Microsoft's radical redesign

When Microsoft announced the Surface Duo last year there was a lot of interest. While a folding phone without a folding screen is much less exciting than Samsung’s Z Fold range, it still offers a lot of opportunities for people to enjoy a much more dynamic mobile phone experience. The question is, can it gather enough interest in a crowded market dominated by Apple and Samsung?
TECHNOLOGY
windowslatest.com

Microsoft prepares Windows 11 for public rollout

This year’s first Windows 11 release has been christened for October 5 release and it is now being prepared for public rollout. Microsoft has started the final work to prepare Windows 11 version 21H2 (October 2021 Update) for the release and testers can now download the update from the Release Preview Channel.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

How To Get Windows 11 For Free Now Prior To Microsoft's October Public Release

Yesterday, Microsoft made Windows 11 available to the Release Preview Channel, which means that the company is confident enough to ship this build (or slightly newer builds) to the public. We don’t know at this time if Windows 11 Build 22000.194 will be what ships on October 5th, but it’s close enough.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Microsoft Paint#Color#Stroke#Ui
Beta News

Microsoft is giving its Your Phone app a great redesign for Windows 11

Microsoft is busy putting the finishing touches to Windows 11 ahead of the launch at the beginning of next month. With the updated operating system comes a completely new look and design language, and this is seeping into apps as well. We’ve already seen the likes of PowerToys getting a...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Microsoft begins testing cloud gaming on Xbox consoles

Microsoft has begun testing cloud gaming on the Xbox consoles. It’s currently only available for randomly selected members of the Xbox Insider programme, but in an Xbox Wire blog post, Microsoft says it plans to expand to more Insiders over time. The purpose of cloud gaming on Xbox is to...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite’s Latest Public Test is Full of Hilarious Bugs

Wet floor signs spawning infinitely. Disappearing Grenades. Anime-esque rapid punching speeds. This, and so much more, await in the current public test of Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer mode. The game has had some pretty strong reception so far, with matches feeling fast and engaging – but this is a test, after all. Bugs descending upon unsuspecting players is just a part of the fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Apple's rumoured iPad Pro redesign is making our heads spin

In many ways, the design of the iPad hasn't changed a huge amount since it first appeared in 2010. Of course, bezels have shrunk and new accessories like the Apple Pencil have massively increased functionality. But the most significant change yet could be on the horizon. The placement of elements...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
mspoweruser.com

New Microsoft Paint for Windows 11 now rolling out in the Dev channel

Microsoft has been teasing the new Microsoft Paint for Windows with its new fluent design for some time, and today the updated software is reportedly rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev channel. The updated app features more rounded corners and appears to have all new icons, but...
SOFTWARE
goshen.edu

The Record launches redesigned website

The Record, Goshen College’s student newspaper, officially launched its redesigned website on Sept. 30, culminating a process that began a year ago when LightBox, an agency led by two graduates of the college, agreed to lead the project. The LightBox co-founders and partners, Jordan Kauffman and Rafael Barahona, turned the...
INTERNET
xda-developers

Gboard tests a redesign of the floating keyboard and translate features, new add-to-dictionary chip

Google added a floating keyboard mode to the Gboard app all the way back in 2018. The mode allowed users to pop up the keyboard in a window and move it anywhere on the screen. Over the last two years, this floating keyboard mode hasn’t seen any major changes. But that’s about to change soon. Google has started testing a redesigned floating keyboard in the Gboard app, along with changes to the in-line translation feature that rolled out last year.
COMPUTERS
thurrott.com

Microsoft Releases Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 1

Microsoft announced this week that the first preview release of Visual Studio 2022 for Mac is now available for testing. “Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 1 is now available,” Microsoft’s Jordan Matthiesen writes. “This is the first public release of our .NET IDE with a refreshed, fully native macOS UI.”
SOFTWARE
thurrott.com

HP Chromebook x2 First Impressions

Based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is an 11-inch detachable tablet for students and other consumers. It comes complete with a two-piece typing cover and a rechargeable smartpen, and it starts at about $680. I was immediately struck by the x2’s small size. It’s about...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

WhatsApp starts testing redesigned chat bubbles on iPhone, adds more features to disappearing messages

WhatsApp has started testing redesigned chat bubbles on iPhone, reports WABetaInfo. The company has started rolling out version 2.21.200.11 to the beta users who’ve started seeing the change in their app. In addition to the redesigned chat bubbles, WhatsApp is also rolling out new options for its Disappearing Messages features which are available for all, unlike redesigned chat bubbles which are only available on WhatsApp beta for iOS, for now.
CELL PHONES
thurrott.com

Windows 11 Review: Fresh, Familiar, Incomplete

Microsoft should have taken more than three months to publicly test its first major Windows release in over six years: Windows 11 is pretty, but it’s also horribly incomplete and inconsistent, with major functional regressions and no truly compelling updates to its built-in apps. We’ll get to that, of course....
COMPUTERS
thurrott.com

Windows 11 is Generally Available

After just three months of testing, Microsoft has declared Windows 11 fit for public consumption on new PCs and on a select group of Windows 10 PCs that are ready for the upgrade. “Our launch approach to Windows 11 leverages the well-established systems and processes used for the 1.3 billion...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy