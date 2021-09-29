Redesigned Microsoft Paint Heads to Public Testing
Microsoft revealed last night that its redesigned Paint application for Windows 11 is now heading to Insiders in the Dev channel. “The redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 is a modern spin on the classic app,” Microsoft said of the release, alluding to the fact that it’s the same app as before with no new features. “You will notice a completely updated UI that matches the new visual design of Windows 11. Paint’s new design includes rounded corners, Mica [an opaque background effect], and more.”www.thurrott.com
