Redesigned Microsoft Paint Heads to Public Testing

Google added a floating keyboard mode to the Gboard app all the way back in 2018. The mode allowed users to pop up the keyboard in a window and move it anywhere on the screen. Over the last two years, this floating keyboard mode hasn’t seen any major changes. But that’s about to change soon. Google has started testing a redesigned floating keyboard in the Gboard app, along with changes to the in-line translation feature that rolled out last year.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO