Behind the Buyouts: EQT's Brown Pivots From Microsoft to EU Tech

thedeal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to Behind the Buyouts, The Deal’s podcast where we sit down with private equity and venture capital practitioners and talk about their deals and dealmaking. Marc Brown, partner and head of EQT Growth, the growth equity investment arm of global private equity firm EQT Partners AB, joined...

Iola Register

Microsoft: Russia behind 58% of state-backed hacks

BOSTON (AP) — Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58% share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said. The devastating effectiveness of the long-undetected SolarWinds hack...
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

SEC Chairman Warns $2 Trillion Crypto Market Isn’t Going To End Well If It Stays Outside The Regulatory Space

The cryptocurrency market is getting heated. September saw a lot of bearish events and has in return sparked a lot of debates on when proper regulation will hit the market. Amidst the ongoing conversation, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently touched on the issue at the Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills in an interview with the former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.
MARKETS
thedeal.com

CorpGov: Starboard’s Feld Cites Box as ‘Missed Opportunity’

Starboard Value LP’s Peter Feld on Thursday, Sept. 30, described the fund’s unsuccessful effort to install a minority slate of directors earlier this month at Box Inc. (BOX) as a “missed opportunity.”. Speaking to Jim Cramer at The Deal’s Corporate Governance 2021 conference, Feld argued the cloud content management company...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Microsoft’s Saqib Shaikh, lead on Seeing AI, is returning to Sight Tech Global, Dec. 1-2

At last year’s inaugural Sight Tech Global event, a virtual event dedicated to applications of AI and related tech to accessibility for people who are blind, one of the most popular sessions belonged to Saqib Shaikh. The Microsoft engineer co-founded and leads the Seeing AI mobile app, which embeds a remarkable number of services beneficial to people who are blind, from reading documents and signs, to recognizing friends, grocery items, currency notes and even exploring photos by touch.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Microsoft’s Hybrid Work Model Focuses on Flexible Tech

A few weeks ago, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky hosted an update on the future of work in the tech industry, saying the so-called hybrid work shift is here to stay for both public-health and employee happiness reasons. Along with LinkedIn research-gathered data backing up this premise, both companies announced new updates to their products and services to reflect this shift.
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Microsoft Finds Phishing Op Behind Enterprise Campaigns

A phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) operation, dubbed BulletProofLink and discovered by Microsoft, has been behind a number of phishing campaigns against the private sector. Researchers at the tech giant uncovered the operation after finding a campaign that used more than 300,000 “newly created and unique subdomains” in a single run. The operation sells phishing kits, email templates, hosting and automated services—all at fairly low prices. Microsoft explained that some PhaaS groups offer everything needed for a campaign from soup to nuts—template creation, hosting and overall orchestration. That’s a lucrative business model for their “clientele.” Those service providers also offer a hosted scam page solution called fully undetected, or FUD, links. That’s their own marketing term meant to assure customers that the links are viable until users click them.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can be a promising sign. These companies have grown at eye-popping rates, and their futures look quite promising. See if you want to add Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, PayPal, Atlassian, and/or Shopify to your portfolio. Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based...
STOCKS
Hot Hardware

NVIDIA Offers The EU Concessions To Bolster Blockbuster Arm Buyout Bid

In case you've been in a coma the last ten years, processors based on the Arm ISA have basically conquered mobile computing, and they're making inroads into areas typically dominated by other ISAs, too. Due to its relatively-permissive licensing, Arm has been seen as a sort of "Switzerland" in the microprocessor wars. NVIDIA is one of Arm's biggest licensees, and in September of last year, the green giant announced its intentions to purchase Arm from current owner Softbank.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
The Verge

Microsoft Surface Go 3 review: left behind

From what I can tell, Microsoft intends the Surface Go 3 to be sold to two kinds of customers: kids and IT professionals who need a tiny computer when they’re out in the field. I’m in the third category of potential customers: people who love tiny computers. For all three groups, the Surface Go 3 is a bummer.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

This Food Entrepreneur's Investors Prepared Him for Everything From a Major Pivot to a 'Shark Tank' Appearance

VENTURE CAPITALIST SORAYA Darabi was on the way to San Francisco International Airport in 2018 when she got a phone call that stopped her in her tracks. The caller was Phil Wong, co-founder of Misfit Foods, which Darabi's VC firm, TMV, had invested in earlier that year. Sales of the company's cold-pressed juices weren't hitting their targets. He'd decided it was time for a change.
AGRICULTURE

