Pennsylvania State

Oppenheim Family Children’s Center ranked as one of the best in PA

keystone.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Keystone College Oppenheim Family Children’s Center has once again been ranked as one of the best in Pennsylvania. The center recently received another Keystone STARS Award from Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL). The Children’s Center has received the Four-Star Award each year since 2003. The Keystone STARS rating and improvement system rewards early learning centers in Pennsylvania which continually exceed state standards for the overall quality of their programs while maintaining the core principles of inclusion, diversity, and respect for all.

www.keystone.edu

