Florida State

Woman sent to prison for stealing $87K from Florida school

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A former administrative assistant at a southwest Florida charter school has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for stealing more than $87,000, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Lisa Ann Betz of Fort Myers was also ordered to make full restitution to the school after being found guilty of first-degree scheme to defraud, the state attorney’s office said in a news release. She was also ordered to spend 15 months on probation following her release from prison.

Betz, 61, was the coordinator of high school operations for the Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School until her arrest in January, officials said. She resigned from her position at the school.

Between 2014 and 2019, Betz failed to deposit cash she requested students pay for various club accounts, the report said. She also requested all payments be made to her.

She deposited more than $70,000 in unexplained cash to her personal bank account during the same period. The investigation also showed checks from school vendors were deposited into her personal account.

The case was referred to the state attorney’s economic crimes unit by the school’s police department, the report said.

T.C. Frantz
8d ago

lol...All for what?? Stealing, resigning, Jail time, restitution, name smeared..I wonder hows that working out for her??

