WOMEN REFEREES EXPECTED IN AHL THIS SEASON
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, there is a strong chance that you will see women officials taking part in American Hockey League (AHL) games during the 2021-22 season. «There's no specific timeline on that from an NHL perspective, but the National Hockey League has been quietly pushing to have women officiating at higher levels in the sport,» Dreger said on Insider Trading. «It's very likely that you will see women officiating in the American Hockey League at some point this season. Several women participated in recent camps that were held involving the American Hockey League."www.markerzone.com
