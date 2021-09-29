WOMEN REFEREES EXPECTED IN AHL THIS SEASON

When we think of the Carolina Hurricanes who had fantastic seasons last year, one player that will not come to mind is Andrei Svechnikov. While the Russian was great by most players’ standards, for the former 2nd overall pick, last season was a major downturn. His shot seemed to disappear and he really struggled with putting the puck in the net. This is again by Svechnikov’s standards because this dude can usually score from behind the net as well as in front of it.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO