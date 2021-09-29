CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

WOMEN REFEREES EXPECTED IN AHL THIS SEASON

markerzone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to TSN's Darren Dreger, there is a strong chance that you will see women officials taking part in American Hockey League (AHL) games during the 2021-22 season. «There's no specific timeline on that from an NHL perspective, but the National Hockey League has been quietly pushing to have women officiating at higher levels in the sport,» Dreger said on Insider Trading. «It's very likely that you will see women officiating in the American Hockey League at some point this season. Several women participated in recent camps that were held involving the American Hockey League."

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

COACH COOPER CALLS BENNETT'S HIT ON VASILEVSKIY 'DUMB', SAYS HIS TEAM WILL NOT BACK DOWN

Tuesday night's preseason game between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning looked more like the postseason with the rivals throwing hits and punches for just about the entire game. With just under five minutes gone in the second, the Lightning got really fired up after Florida's Sam Bennett hit goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy behind the net, which always sets off a firestorm in the NHL. Here's the hit:
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Dreger
milwaukeeadmirals.com

Admirals Sign Bouchard to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI—The Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Xavier Bouchard to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season. Bouchard joins the Admirals after a successful junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he served as an alternate captain of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies during the 2020-21 season. He led team blueliners and was second overall on the roster with 24 points on five goals and 19 assists, while accumulating 38 penalty minutes in 39 games. During five seasons in the “Q” with the Huskies, Cape Breton, and Baie-Comeau, the Trois-Rivieres, PQ native tallied 25 goals to go along with 135 assists for 160 points and 258 PIMS while skating in 286 contests.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Tsn#The Ontario Hockey League#Nba
chatsports.com

Shane Lemieux expected to miss remainder of the season

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux underwent surgery to repair his left patellar tendon at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to an update from the New York Giants. The second-year guard will likely not see playing time again until 2022.
NFL
coloradoeagles.com

Eagles Sign Center Gabriel Fontaine to AHL Contract

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed center Gabriel Fontaine to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. A sixth-round pick of the New York Rangers in 2016, Fontaine has posted 21 goals and 27 assists in four seasons with the AHL’s Hartford Wolfpack.
NHL
theahl.com

2021 AHL preseason begins Oct. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2021 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 86th campaign next month. In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders: What to expect from Aatu Räty this season

Aatu Räty has been the name on everyone’s lips as the countdown to hockey season slowly ticked down. Drafted in the second round by the New York Islanders in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the young Finnish centerman fell to 52nd after being predicted to go in the top three, if not first overall, leading up the last few seasons.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Carolina Hurricanes: Svechnikov’s expected bounceback season

When we think of the Carolina Hurricanes who had fantastic seasons last year, one player that will not come to mind is Andrei Svechnikov. While the Russian was great by most players’ standards, for the former 2nd overall pick, last season was a major downturn. His shot seemed to disappear and he really struggled with putting the puck in the net. This is again by Svechnikov’s standards because this dude can usually score from behind the net as well as in front of it.
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Which Komets will be in AHL camps?

When American Hockey League training camps open in the coming days, there will be several players already signed by the Komets competing for roster spots. The Komets, of course, are the Double-A affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. Blake Siebenaler and Tyler Busch, signed by Fort Wayne, will be in camp with Vegas’ American Hockey League team, the Henderson Silver Knights.
NHL
chimesnewspaper.com

Women’s soccer takes first tie of the season

In the match against Concordia University Irvine, both teams fought for a win, although neither scored. After going into double overtime, the game ended in a tie, 0-0. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Boyer blocked six shots from CUI—keeping the opponent from winning the game. AN EQUAL MATCH. Biola attempted two...
IRVINE, CA
markerzone.com

LOUIS DOMINGUE OPENS UP ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES

Goaltender Louis Domingue, who signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins this offseason, got very open and honest during a media avail on Wednesday in regards to his mental health. Domingue, 29, has bounced around both the NHL and AHL in recent years, which he admitted has played...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Game Haus

3 AHL Players Who Could Join the Islanders

AHL players have made a big difference in helping the Islanders throughout the years. Some may just have temporary stints with the team, but others find long-term roles with the team. With injuries a near certainty in the league, the Islanders will likely need the assistance of some of their AHL players at some point throughout the season. With that, here is a preview of three AHL players who could join the Islanders at some point in the 2021-22 season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Wild place 3 players on waivers, reassign to AHL

Teams around the NHL have plopped down a hunk of players on the waiver wire Thursday afternoon, to reassign those former camp hopefuls to the respective AHL camps. The Minnesota Wild were involved and some relatively significant names will be in Iowa to start the season. Forwards Joseph Cramarossa, Will...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy