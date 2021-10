Andy Murray has revealed his wedding ring has been stolen after a mishap with his tennis shoes.The three-time major winner is preparing for action at the Indian Wells tournament, and has now ended up issuing an appeal for the return of his wedding ring.The British star explained he left his tennis shoes outside underneath his car to dry out overnight – but they were nowhere to be seen when he returned in the morning.And it was only when his physio asked about his wedding band that he realised he had left the ring tied to his shoes.Oh no 💍 😬...

TENNIS ・ 21 HOURS AGO