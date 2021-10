An Etna woman is now facing a felony charge after allegedly calling in bomb threats so her boyfriend wouldn't have to go to work. Kayla Blake allegedly made the first bomb threat to the Puritan Medical Products plant in Pittsfield at around 9 AM Thursday, September 23. The call was made to the Maine State Police, with the caller saying they were going to place a bomb near the North Main Street facility. Police say the same woman called two hours later, stating that she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO