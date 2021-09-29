CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, MO

Lady Eagles earn third place finish

By Gene Rhorer
bocojo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Eagles traveled to Hallsville on Thursday and came out with a 9-2 victory. Juniors Emilee DeHaas and Addison Lange collected two hits a piece while DeHaas hit one home run. Sophomore hurler Paige Cruzan went the distance in the circle giving up four hits and striking out six. Saturday the team earned third place at the AA Bash Tournament in Russellville. The team opened with a 5-1 win over Eugene. Three home runs were hit by Lange, Emilee DeHaas, and senior Zoey DeHaas. Senior Mariah Prince and Zoey DeHaas had two hits each to lead the charge. Zoey DeHaas had 2 RBI’s as well. Sophomore pitcher Brynna Barnum threw for five innings allowing 4 hits and striking out 5.

