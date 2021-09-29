CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

June Pitchford will not seek another Term

By Gene Rhorer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter serving the citizens of Boone County as County Auditor for more than 30 years, June Pitchford announced that she will retire at the conclusion of her current term and not seek re-election in the 2022 election cycle. Her current term of office ends December 31, 2022. June Pitchford was first elected in November 1990 and sworn into office January 1, 1991. Since then, she has been re-elected without opposition to successive four-year terms, serving a total of eight terms (32 years). The Boone County Auditor is responsible for the County’s financial accounting, reporting, and budgeting activities.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boone County Auditor#Boone County Journal
