Sadie Meets Senior Fund-raisers

By Gene Rhorer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Boone High School Senior’s Ellie Helms , Gavin Blackburn, Tate John, Dylan Hoyle, Thomas “Bob” Andert, Riece Clevenger, Paige Gamble, Jersee Wren. All have one thing in common this year. This years Seniors went to Southern Boone High School librarian Melisa Duckett and asked could they all choose Sadie Robinett as there fundraising recipient? Mrs Duckett replied sure, the decision was made. All of them to would choose Sadie. However they would all keep separate go fund me accounts in hopes of raising more money for the Robinette family.

