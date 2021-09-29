CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Lily Frazier putts for birdie

By Gene Rhorer
bocojo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SoBoCo girls golf team recently competed in a 13-team tournament at Kirksville country Club. Lily Frazier tied for first place with a smooth 77, sharing Medalist honors with a golfer from Notre Dame de Sione (Quincy Ill). “It was a very windy day and the greens were really fast, so this was an outstanding score,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. “She was never close to a double bogey which speaks to her consistent ball striking,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. Lila Frazier finished in 5th place with an 83. “Lila absolutely dominated the par 5s, playing them 2 under. Her length off the tee is a huge advantage for her.” Cailyn Chaney and Kaitlyn Schmidt shot 124 and 125 respectively, and the team finished in 4th place.

bocojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
rydercup.com

Michael Jordan reacts to clutch Dustin Johnson putt

Six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan knows a thing or two about what it means to be clutch. He also knows a thing or two about the Ryder Cup, having attended the matches since 1997 in Valderrama, Spain. Jordan is at Whistling Straits today for the 43rd Ryder Cup and loved...
NBA
The Spun

Justin Thomas’ Reaction To Huge Putt Is Going Viral

Something about the Ryder Cup brings out a level of passion and excitement rarely displayed by the world’s best golfers. During Friday’s opening day of the event, American golfer Justin Thomas had that passion on full display. Down three holes to the European pair of Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland,...
GOLF
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Bad Coaching and Virginia Tech

My latest Take Five discusses the Notre Dame quarterbacks, bad coaching and Virginia Tech. 1. Just a reminder: There was a reason Notre Dame didn’t recruit quarterback Jack Coan out of high school. He wasn’t a good fit for the offense. Coan is a behind-the-center guy who doesn’t like to run the football. He has a strong arm, he can make the reads but he gets antsy when the pocket caves. The Irish use a shotgun offense with all kinds of motion. It’s RPO stuff. The footwork and timing are different than what Coan used in Wisconsin. Coan was a perfect fit for the Badgers. Notre Dame has an offensive line that is barely serviceable at this time. If it had a good line, Coan would be better.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Shawnee News-Star

Tecumseh's Frazier, Dale's Hill Athletes of the Week

Tecumseh High School's Jace Frazier and Dale's Kinsley Hill were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Male and Female Athletes of the Week respectively for Sept. 13-18. On the football field, Frazier posted 24 tackles (nine solo) in the Savages' 27-14 win at Elgin as four of his tackles went for losses. He also forced a fumble, recovered s fumble and was credited with a pass defensed against the Owls.
TECUMSEH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdie#Notre Dame De Sione#Boone County Journal
LPGA

Weaver Watches Putts Roll in With New Flatstick

The putting success wasn’t in the details on Friday for Lindsey Weaver, but rather the feel of her new flatstick as she carded a 6-under 65 in the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. “Both still Ping. The first one was a Voss and the...
nctv17.com

Salil Khanduja Nails Long Birdie; Helps Warriors Secure DVC Title

Waubonsie sophomore Salil Khanduja drills a long birdie in the DVC Championship to land on our Play of the Week!. For the Play of the Week, we go to Blackberry Oaks for the Boys Golf DVC Championship where sophomore Salil Khanduja proved he can make any putt from any distance. This one almost from the outside of the green and he powers it in for the birdie. He just makes it look so easy. That play would help propel Waubonsie Valley to winning the DVC title after going just 2-3 in the conference during the season. Khanduja making a big play in the biggest stage.
247Sports

Neal Brown takes a stand for Zach Frazier

On Saturday night, West Virginia drove deep into Oklahoma territory in a tie game with a chance to take the lead and beat the No. 4 ranked Sooners. Things came to a screeching halt with a snap infraction, resulting in a five-yard penalty, and that was followed by a mistimed snap that sent the ball back to midfield and ensured a punt instead of a game-winning field goal. After the game, Head Coach Neal Brown defended his center. On Tuesday, he took a stand once more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hailvarsity.com

UCLA’s Donahue Offered a Rave Review for Frazier in ’94

UCLA Coach Terry Donahue was effusive in praising Tommie Frazier following No. 2 Nebraska’s 49-21 victory against his Bruins, 2-0 and ranked No. 13, at Memorial Stadium in mid-September of 1994. In fact, effusive might be understating. You can be the judge. “I made this comment before the game, that...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
beverlyreview.net

Putts and Pints to support work of Blue Cap

It’s a bar crawl and a miniature-golf tournament—all for charity. The sixth annual Putts and Pints, a fundraiser at nine bars in Blue Island, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 7 p.m. Bars will design unique “greens” and holes for participants to take on, and golfers...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
Golf.com

This Ryder Cupper putts with the flagstick in. Should you?

HAVEN, Wis. — It was a putt to win the hole, so Matt Fitzpatrick was careful in studying its details. He walked around the hole, lined up his putt, and just as he stepped towards his ball, his caddie gently placed the flagstick back into the hole before retreating to his bag.
GOLF
Daily Corinthian

Putt, Tigers fall in division opener

SENATOBIA — Carter Putt is gaining more and more confidence as the starting quarterback of the Northeast Mississippi Community College football team. Putt set a new career-high for the third straight game with 33 passing attempts and added his first rushing touchdown as a Tiger in a 45-13 loss to Northwest Mississippi Community College on Thursday, September 23 at Bobby Franklin Field.
SENATOBIA, MS
Fox News

Ryder Cup: Jon Rahm nails long-range birdie attempt for Europe

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia looked to give Team Europe a point in their foursome pairing against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Friday in the Ryder Cup. Rahm was doing everything he could to keep his pairing in the match. On the fourth hole, Rahm was on his third shot and a bit far from the hole when he nailed the birdie attempt off the flag.
GOLF
NebraskaTV

"Birdies and Brews" allows for golfing all yearlong

KEARNEY, Neb. — Combating the harsh Nebraska weather, Birdies and Brews allows golfers to play year-round said co-owner Tylor Vose. “Birdies and Brews is a relaxed golfing atmosphere to keep you indoors. Nebraska weather has more bad golfing weather than good golfing weather," said Vose. The venue features three virtual...
heraldstandard.com

Raiders beat Frazier, end conference losing streak

WAYNESBURG -- Waynesburg Central had gone 22 games spanning four years without a conference football win heading into Friday's game against Frazier. Thanks to the two-headed rushing attack of sophomore running back Braydon Woods and freshman quarterback Jacob Stephenson, along with a strong defensive effort, the Raiders snapped that long drought with a 27-7 win at Raider Field of Pride stadium.
WAYNESBURG, PA
chestercounty.com

Frazier, Sparacino lead Kennett to 31-14 victory over Chichester

Photo by Richard L. Gaw Kennett quarterback Jalen Frazier scrambles past defenders on his way to a third quarter touchdown, during the Blue Demons’ 31-14 victory over visiting Chichester on Sept. 24. Staff Writer. As the 3-1 Kennett Blue Demons varsity football team took the home field last Friday night...
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
columbusnews-report.com

Senior, Lily Mooney

Senior, Lily Mooney, was crowned the 2021 Columbus Unified High School Football Homecoming Queen, Friday night in ceremonies before the Titans beat Baxter Springs, 41-14, in the homecoming game. Senior, Gabe Martin, was her escort for the coronation.
HIGH SCHOOL
Yardbarker

Watch: Fan has hilarious ‘freedom!’ chant after Collin Morikawa birdie

It didn’t take fans at Whistling Straits very long to get into the Ryder Cup spirit on Friday, and one of the best chants of the day game when Collin Morikawa knocked down a big birdie putt. Morikawa, who was paired with Dustin Johnson for morning foursomes, drained a birdie...
WBOY

Mountaineers rally around Frazier after tough OU game

Offensive lineman are the true unsung heroes on the football field — their successes generally go unnoticed and without fanfare, but their mistakes are usually amplified with penalty flags and slow motion replays. West Virginia center Zach Frazier learned this firsthand against Oklahoma on Saturday. As his team was driving...
monvalleyindependent.com

Frazier rallies past California

Despite dropping the opening set Monday night, the Frazier volleyball team rallied to win the next three to knock off California in a matchup of two of the top volleyball teams in the region, 3-1, at DiVirgilio Field House in Perryopolis. To read the rest of the story, please see...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bocojo.com

Eagles plucked by the Indians

It only took one half of scoring for the Hallsville Indians to defeat the Southern Boone football team Friday 46-6. The Indians blazed to a first quarter lead of 22-0. Hallsville running back Jason Fowler ran the ball on the second play of the game taking the ball 54 yards for a touchdown. The Indians didn’t look back exploding the score to 46-0 at halftime.
HALLSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy