Clifford Pope, patriarch of the Pope family of Atkinson County, has passed at 81
It’s difficult to overstate the importance of the Pope family of Atkinson County to Atkinson, Coffee, and surrounding counties. Theirs is a family that has made significant contributions within the economic, social, and spiritual communities of this area. Monday, September 27, 2021, the patriarch of the Pope family, Clifford, passed away at his home surrounded by his family at 81 years of age.douglasnow.com
