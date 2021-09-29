CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, MO

Late score secures Eagles win

By Gene Rhorer
bocojo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a high scoring game, Southern Boone’s junior running back Jake Bowles scored in the last minute on a 20-yard rushing touchdown to ice a 58-50 victory over Eldon Friday. The Eagles trailed the Mustangs 34-28 at halftime and the teams traded the lead in the second half. Bowles tied the game at 42 with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He earned two touchdowns in the game and senior quarterback Hayden Steelman passed for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Chase Morris had one touchdown.

bocojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Sports
City
Eldon, MO
Boone County, MO
Football
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Mustangs#Boone County Journal
CBS News

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area

Electric automaker Tesla announced Thursday that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto, California to Texas, but that the company will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reports. "I am excited to announce that we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,"...
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy