Fired man breaks batter valve, covering factory in batter, shutting it down — Andrez Harville #BatteredAndFired

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinutes after being fired from his job at Wonton Foods in January, 23-year-old Andrez Harville walked into the “batter room” of the factory where he broke the main valve, resulting in the entire factory area being covered in batter, forcing the production line to shut down for the day, he then fled the scene. Damage is estimated over $5,000. Harville was booked on the outstanding warrant Tuesday. He is free on pre-trial release, charged with felony vandalism.

