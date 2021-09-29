CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Killed The KLF? – Fantastic Fest 2021 review

By Gabriel Sigler
Cover picture for the article30 years after their breakup, The KLF remains one of the most thrilling and perplexing stories in pop music history. Originally set up as more of a DJ experiment than anything else by Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty, the duo would go on to have massive chart success with dance tracks like “Justified and Ancient,” while engaging in increasingly absurdist acts that eventually came to overshadow their music completely. Their most notorious stunt involved their burning of £1m on a Sottish island, an act that drew ire throughout the world and one the band has never fully explained.

