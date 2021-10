SANTA FE — Premier Medical Group (PMG) will begin full-service COVID-19 testing Thursday, Sept. 30, for Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) at its Lincoln Complex. This event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and primarily for unvaccinated teachers and staff who are required to test weekly. APS estimates that there are approximately 4,000 unvaccinated staff, most of whom will likely be tested through the PMG program.