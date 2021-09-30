CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Gottheimer sunny on infrastructure vote despite progressive threats

By Nick Niedzwiadek
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bB4Y_0cBnQFwq00


Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer remains optimistic that the House will pass the Senate's trillion-dollar infrastructure agreement as Democrats face a critical juncture in President Joe Biden's first year in office navigating excruciatingly narrow majorities in both houses of Congress.

"It's gonna happen tomorrow," the New Jersey congressman said during a POLITICO Playbook live interview.

Gottheimer has emerged as the public face of the band of moderate House Democrats who have insisted on a September vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that passed the Senate earlier this summer. That legislation has languished in the House as Democrats suss out the more-expansive reconciliation package.

"I think there’s a pretty deep recognition wherever you sit in the Democratic side that we need to get these bills done for the president, for his agenda, but also more importantly for the country," he said.



House progressives, working with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), have threatened to withhold their support on the infrastructure package if it not paired with the multi-trillion reconciliation bill. Some have expressed distrust, both privately and publicly, that their fellow Democrats will follow through on their support of the reconciliation legislation if they move ahead on a vote on the Senate bill.

Gottheimer said he doubted progressives would "tank the president's agenda" over their displeasure with the state of the reconciliation bill's progress.

“I’d be shocked if a small faction of the Democrats … when we ultimately vote, are gonna vote against it," he said. "It just doesn’t add up to me.”

Gottheimer also expressed optimism that a number of House Republicans will also vote in favor of the infrastructure bill, as GOP leadership furiously whips against the measure to prevent Democrats from getting it across the line with Republican support.

"You would hope that ultimately more Republicans come out and support what’s great for the country and for rebuilding their states” he said.

The New Jersey Democrat and other moderates have insisted that they are making good-faith efforts toward the reconciliation pathway and say that their goal is to give President Joe Biden a major win at a time when he is facing sagging polling numbers and a series of major challenges on both the domestic and international front.

“The idea that a small faction of Democrats would hold up the president's agenda and vote against the infrastructure bill this week — and all those hard-working men and women of labor, all those jobs — just doesn't make any sense to me,” he said earlier Wednesday on CNN. “So we've got to get it done, and we will."

For her part, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not signaled alarm at the evident discord within her caucus’ ranks, even amid the possibility of an embarrassing failed vote later this week on the Senate deal. “I have calmness, because I have confidence in our house Democrats,” she told reporters in the Capitol Wednesday morning. “They care about America's working families, universally. And the vision that the president has put forth is one that we share.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bernie Sanders
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Dems’ small steps toward compromise

THE NEW NORMAL — Capitol Police extracted a man from a suspicious vehicle outside the Supreme Court this morning after he refused to speak to crisis negotiators and they used a flash-bang to force him out of the SUV. Authorities identified him as 55-year-old DALE PAUL MELVIN of Kimball, Mich. No weapons found, no motive yet. More from NBC.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Bill#Moderate Democrats#Democratic#House#Republicans#Gop
POLITICO

Cloture vote won’t bring clarity or closure on debt limit

THIRD TIME’S (DEFINITELY NOT) THE CHARM — Senate Democrats expect to be thwarted again this afternoon when the chamber votes on a procedural hurdle for moving forward on House-passed legislation to lift the debt limit. Today’s vote is on cloture, but won’t provide clarity on a path forward. Republicans will all vote no, but that’s not the whole story as the country careens towards a potential default next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Axne: Democrat negotiations over major bills in ‘less turmoil’ than it seems

After a tumultuous week in D.C., Rep. Cindy Axne had a message for constituents in Norwalk: “Sometimes the sausage-making isn’t the prettiest and it isn’t the easiest.” House Democrats in D.C. are neck-deep in negotiations over two major bills: an infrastructure package with that had some bipartisan support in the Senate, and a $3.5 trillion […] The post Axne: Democrat negotiations over major bills in ‘less turmoil’ than it seems appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
POLITICO

Why Democrats keep blowing their deadlines

TIME AFTER TIME — In his essay “Advice to a Young Tradesman, Written by an Old One,” Benjamin Franklin invoked the phrase “time is money” to describe the value of efficient work. But in Congress, where thickets of competing interests sap momentum far more often than they lend it, getting things done fast is never easy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Downsizing Dems’ social spending bill

HOW TO SHRINK THE BILL — Democratic leaders in Congress are still aiming to wrap up reconciliation and infrastructure by the end of the month, but that means locking down agreement between the White House, progressives and centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). In the meantime, the Democrats’ domestic policy agenda is on ice. Marianne, Burgess and Sarah have the latest on where things stand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Schumer pushes debt action this week; GOP says go it alone

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.Oct. 18, two weeks away, is the date, that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government will exhaust its cash reserves, an event she says would likely trigger a financial crisis and economic recession. But it would be unwise to come anywhere close, the Democratic Senate leader said.“The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
124K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy