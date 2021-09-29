CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Confident in Front Seven Ability to Contain the Run, Get After the Auburn Quarterback

By Glen West
 8 days ago

There's no denying defensively step one will be containing the run against a hard nosed group of running backs that are among the best in the conference. Through four games Auburn is No. 3 in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,028 and averaging over seven yards a carry.

The group is spearheaded by a two headed monster of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter who are No. 3 and No. 4 in the conference in rushing yards heading into this contest. Speaking with media members on Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron talked about what made the group so special.

"They're very talented, they're hard runners, well coached. They stay tight on their cuts and their pad level is very low, they break tackles, they know exactly where to go with the ball," Orgeron said. "They're tough to tackle. They have a very good run game, run very hard, this is going to be a challenge."

The purple and gold will have its hands full in not only containing the run but preparing for two quarterbacks who could also extend plays with their legs. That was never TJ Finley's M.O. during his time with the LSU program but an offseason where he reshaped his body and lost weight has helped him become a bit more mobile.

Extending that final 4th-and-9 touchdown play against Georgia State was a perfect example according to Orgeron, who says he's noticing a much more mobile quarterback than what he had in Baton Rouge.

"The last play he made he showed tremendous ability to escape in the pocket. Great flexibility, great feet. TJ's always been an outstanding athlete, he looks slim, looks in great shape and we're gonna have to contain him," Orgeron said. "He can make plays extending his feet so we're gonna have to be aware of that."

LSU has one of the better defensive front sevens in the country to start the season, leading the nation in sacks and racking up 43 tackles for a loss in the process. While the Bayou Bengals can rush more than four at a time, Orgeron said that the pressure the group has been able to get rushing just the front four has allowed this defense to do a bit more in coverage.

One area where there's still some proving to do is in the run game and there will be no better test for these defensive linemen and linebackers than Auburn.

"We lead the nation in sacks and we rushed three against Mississippi State. But when we rush four I think that it's the best rush group we've had. We feel like we can rush four and I feel good about our four man rush."

