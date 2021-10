After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Americana Music Association to cancel its annual Honors and Awards gala at the Ryman in 2020 and move it to social media, the event made its in-person return on Wednesday. Overall, this year’s slate of winners showcased a better balance than in 2020, when The Highwomen won three of the six awards voted on by the association’s membership. One of the few bummers was that Allison Russell (read our interview with her), her fellow phenomenal songwriter and bandleader Amythyst Kiah and the supergroup they’re part of, Our Native Daughters, all went home without a trophy. You can almost bet that Russell’s Outside Child and Kiah’s Wary + Strange — both released this year after the eligibility window closed — will be among the 2022 Album of the Year nominees.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 DAYS AGO