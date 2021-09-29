5 Signs of Substance Abuse You Shouldn’t Ignore

An estimated 10% of American adults will have drug use disorder at some point in their lifetime. That’s more than 30 million people. Drug use disorder comes in many shapes and sizes as there are so many different substances with the potential for abuse. This can make spotting the signs of substance abuse difficult, both in ourselves and recognizing them in others. That’s why we’ve put together this helpful, quick guide for which signs to look out for and where you can get help.