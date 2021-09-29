CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Command works to maintain aviation readiness rates

By KERENSA HOUSTON Aviation, Missile Command Public Affairs
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy aviation begins at Fort Rucker, and the aircraft used to train pilots are pivotal to the success of the program. Aviation and Missile Command’s Aviation Center Logistics Command assets play an integral role in the process. From 1993 through 2020, more than 25,000 Army aviators were trained on the...

northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome's Strategic Global Aviation will maintain aircraft for NASA

A service-disabled, veteran-owned business in Rome has earned a NASA and Yulista Technical Services Company contract to maintain aircrafts. Strategic Global Aviation, LLC (SGA) recently announced the deal that would allow it to maintain C-130H aircraft. Some basics of the contract include washing, mask, striping to bear metal, minor structural...
ROME, GA
wallowa.com

Aviation program again ready to soar

JOSEPH — Joseph Charter School’s aviation program is about to take off again, after nearly being grounded. The school has hired Alexis “Lexi” Rindfleisch as the new instructor. “They can call me Mrs. R.,” she said. “It’s easier.”. The young woman from Riggins, Idaho, recently took over the 5-year-old aviation...
JOSEPH, OR
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PMA-265 conducts successful SLATE demo

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) completed a successful technology demonstration for the Secure Live Virtual Constructive Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland last month. The event included four flight tests, supported by Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 and industry […] The post PMA-265 conducts successful SLATE demo appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theredstonerocket.com

Army sustainment takes center stage at AUSA

Experts from around the Army and industry will come together to address the current state and future plans for the force during the annual Association of the U.S. Army meeting and exposition Oct. 11-13 in Washington, D.C. During the three-day forum, Army and industry leaders will highlight how the force...
MILITARY
theredstonerocket.com

Senior chief warrant officer joins strategic command

The Space and Missile Defense Command welcomed its second command chief warrant officer during a change of charter Sept. 27. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anson Seebeck, who most recently served as the 10th Air and Missile Defense Command CCWO, assumed responsibility. from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Klees. Seebeck thanked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theredstonerocket.com

Strategic operations leader looks toward future

An Army leader has found a new home at Space and Missile Defense Command and looks forward to working with his new team. Brig. Gen. Guillaume “Will” Beaurpere, SMDC deputy commander for operations, assumed his duties in July. Having never previously worked directly with the command, he said the SMDC family has made him feel at home while he helps lead the command into the future.
MILITARY
theredstonerocket.com

Clark takes reins of training management command

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Col. Andrew Clark took command of the Security Assistance Training Management Organization, Sept. 29 during an assumption of command ceremony at Fort Bragg. Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, commander of the Security Assistance Command, presided over the ceremony. Lt. Col. Alex Duran, who had assumed command pending...
FORT BRAGG, NC
theredstonerocket.com

Air defense officer advised Vietnamese district chief

In 1966 Capt. Byron Reed went to Vietnam for the first of his two tours at war. The 24-year-old air defense officer deployed from Fort Dix, leaving behind his new bride, Sue, who went home to her parents in New Shrewsbury, New Jersey. During that year, the first of their three daughters was born.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Military
Economy
Politics
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
theredstonerocket.com

Operations expert retires after five decades of service

After more than 50 years of service and significant achievements supporting Army readiness, an operations expert retired from Army Materiel Command. In Nathan Godwin’s final assignment, he served as AMC’s principal deputy G-3, a position he held since 2017. Gen. Ed Daly, commander of AMC, honored Godwin’s legacy of service during his retirement ceremony Sept. 28 at AMC’s headquarters.
MILITARY
KTLA

Pandemic curtailed trainings, contributing to 9 service members drowning off San Diego coast: Marines

The coronavirus pandemic that curtailed trainings in 2020 contributed to nine service members drowning off San Diego’s coast, according to a new military investigation into one of the Marine Corps’ deadliest training accidents in recent years. Senior commanders leading up to the accident also were strapped with extra “nonstandard” missions including sending Marines to the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theredstonerocket.com

Navy veteran completes mission to help Afghans

At the height of the war in Afghanistan, Navy sailors worked alongside Soldiers to complete many missions that would help the U.S. achieve its goals overseas. Retired Cmdr. Andrew Davis was one of those sailors. Davis deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, where he was the commanding officer of a detainee...
MILITARY
AFP

US nuclear sub damaged in underwater collision

A US nuclear submarine was damaged after hitting an unidentified object while operating underwater in Asia, the US Navy said Thursday. The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, "struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," the navy said in a statement.
bizjournals

GE Aviation defense contract will bring work to Arkansas City

A defense contract for helicopter engine repair and upgrades will bring work to south-central Kansas. GE Aviation has won a $131.6 million award for work on the U.S. Navy’s H-60 Seahawk and the U.S. Marine Corp’s AH-1 Cobra helicopters, with 50% of the work expected to be done at its facility in Arkansas City.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Daily Press

After double deployments, USS Vella Gulf heads back to sea — again

As USS Vella Gulf’s sailors lined up in a bucket bridge to load supplies, Capt. Michael Desmond recalled when, in July 2020, he hopped off a helicopter onto the cruiser’s flight deck to assume command. The Vella Gulf, then on the first of what would be back-to-back deployments, was two days out from the Suez Canal, and Desmond knew he’d have to count on 349 sailors he hadn’t directly worked ...
MILITARY
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fleet Week: U.S. Navy, Coast Guard Ships Open for Public Tours

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There are several U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships already docked along the San Francisco waterfront open for tours by the public as part San Francisco Fleet Week festivities. The ships are in town through this weekend at the Port of San Francisco. Visitors can get a look at the lives of sailors in the Navy and Coast Guard. They can also climb aboard on amphibious carriers and cruisers. San Francisco is the only fleet week the navy is participating in this year. “It’s very exciting for the crews on our ships — for the visiting sailors, for the marines — because this is the first fun thing they’ve been able to do since the pandemic,” said Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke. San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are encouraging residents and attendees to sign up for Alert SF to receive public safety messages during Fleet Week. To sign up, text “fleetweeksf” to 88877. For more information regarding the full schedule of events happening and to buy tickets to the air show this weekend, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theredstonerocket.com

Laser safety officer receives recognition from Army

Safety for one Space and Missile Defense Command team member is an award-winning mission. Garry Freeman, general engineer and laser safety officer in the SMDC Technical Center, received the Director of Army Safety Risk Management Award, Sept. 27. “I am in shock,” Freeman said. “It is a great privilege to...
MILITARY

