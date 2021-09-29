CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What the Britney Spears Case Could Mean for Your Clients

By Sarah Wentz
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs pop culture aficionados and #FreeBritney sympathizers everywhere watch Britney Spears’ conservatorship case unravel, many clients may wonder if establishing a guardianship (the name for conservatorships in Florida) is ever advisable. It’s the Britney effect: Ever since the pop star told a Los Angeles judge in 2019 that she was being abused by her conservators, including her father Jamie Spears, her case has put a spotlight on the need for meaningful protections for the most vulnerable. It has also introduced a lot of confusion for trust and estate law clients across the country, including in Florida.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Page Six

Kevin Federline’s attorney responds to Britney Spears security claims

Kevin Federline would be furious if the claims that his children’s private conversations with mom, Britney Spears, had been secretly recorded prove to be true, his attorney exclusively tells Page Six. “I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX26

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears' father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Britney Spears returns to court in conservatorship case

The fight over Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship returns to court in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Judge Brenda Penny is expected to consider several petitions filed since the last hearing in the case on July 14. Jamie Spears, the singer's father, has served as her conservator since 2008. Earlier this month,...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

What Time Will The Britney Spears Documentary ‘Britney vs Spears’ Be on Netflix?

Last week, The New York Times Presents released a followup to their acclaimed Framing Britney Spears episode. Titled Controlling Britney Spears, the investigation explored the details of the singer’s high-profile conservatorship and how an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored her every move. If you enjoyed Controlling Britney Spears, you’ll be happy to know that we’re less than 24 hours away from a new Britney Spears documentary, Britney vs Spears, debuting on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Week

Britney Spears' father could be in for a 'world of legal pain'

Britney Spears' father has officially been suspended from her conservatorship after 13 years. Could he now be facing a "world of legal pain"?. Legal analyst Lisa Green suggested as much Thursday after a judge officially granted the pop star's request to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate. The conservatorship, which Britney Spears has decried as "abusive," still hasn't ended yet. But the judge temporarily named John Zabel, a certified public accountant, as the new conservator of her estate after the singer's lawyer nominated him for that position.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Britney Spears case spotlights efforts to rein in conservators

Britney Spears’ fight to end the conservatorship that controlled vast aspects of her life is putting the spotlight on ongoing efforts throughout the U.S. to reform state laws that advocates say too often harm the very people they were meant to protect. Already this year, New Jersey cracked down on the circle of people who […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy