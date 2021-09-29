What the Britney Spears Case Could Mean for Your Clients

As pop culture aficionados and #FreeBritney sympathizers everywhere watch Britney Spears’ conservatorship case unravel, many clients may wonder if establishing a guardianship (the name for conservatorships in Florida) is ever advisable. It’s the Britney effect: Ever since the pop star told a Los Angeles judge in 2019 that she was being abused by her conservators, including her father Jamie Spears, her case has put a spotlight on the need for meaningful protections for the most vulnerable. It has also introduced a lot of confusion for trust and estate law clients across the country, including in Florida.