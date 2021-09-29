CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's Draghi to meet Greta Thunberg at Milan climate talks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0Jmm_0cBnN6uV00
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference with Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian prime minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi will meet climate activist Greta Thunberg in Milan on Thursday, Draghi's office said.

Thunberg is among thousands of young people who have gathered in Italy's financial capital to protest and meet policymakers, either remotely or in person, to hammer out proposals to tackle global warming.

Fellow activists Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, and Italian Martina Comparelli will also join the meeting with Draghi at 0730 GMT.

Soon afterwards, Draghi is scheduled to speak at one of the many climate-related events going on in Milan this week.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

