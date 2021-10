Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of New York City food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Chipotle workers in Elmhurst, Queens are staging a walkout, alleging that they were denied wages during a temporary store closure following Hurricane Ida. Backed by local 32BJ, the city’s largest union of service workers, employees of the Mexican food chain have formed a picket line at the entrance of Queens Center shopping mall to strike from 11 a.m. onward October 1. Those in attendance say the Mexican food chain was closed for more than a week after the hurricane flooded the mall’s food count, leaving staff without pay.

QUEENS, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO