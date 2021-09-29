The Amazing Pittsburgh Restaurant You Can Get To Via The Duquesne Incline

A slow crawl up the side of Mt. Washington on the Duquesne Incline promises some of the most jaw-dropping views of the city skyline. As the incline inches up the mountain, the skyline slowly comes into sight until it’s in full view, shimmering in the golden sunlight or against the darkened sky. Drink in that view then treat yourself to a scrumptious meal at Altius in Pittsburgh, which also offers breathtaking views.

Perched high atop Mt. Washington and just steps from the Duquesne Incline, Altius Pittsburgh pairs a delicious, fine dining menu with some of the area’s best views for an unforgettable dining experience.

If you’re lucky enough to score a table by the floor-to-ceiling windows, you’ll have a front-row seat to the entire city skyline from Heinz Field and Point State Park to the downtown itself.

Only one thing can rival the views at Altius and that’s the expertly-crafted menu and dishes prepared by Executive Chef Jessica Bauer. Altius’ menu caters to carnivores, vegetarians, and diners on a gluten-free diet.

Kick off your meal with one of the tasty starters – chilled oysters, spicy she crab bisque, or Altius Caesar salad. The charcuterie board is perfect if you want to share with the table.

If it’s a meaty meal you’re craving, try such entrees as the Prime Strip Steak or the Chilean Sea Bass. Vegetarians can dig into the vegan wild mushroom papillote. Menu items are typically seasonal.

Sides are generally for the table, and you’ve got several scrumptious choices, among them French green beans, heirloom tomato risotto, and Cajun garlic pomme frites.

While your meal will likely fill you up, save a bit of room, too, for a decadent dessert. Lemon tart and strawberry rhubarb cheesecake are among the seasonal choices.

View the menu and make a reservation on the official website of Altius Pittsburgh .

Did you know that the Duquesne Incline might be the most well-known but the Monongahela is actually the oldest funicular in America ?

