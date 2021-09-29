CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

The Amazing Pittsburgh Restaurant You Can Get To Via The Duquesne Incline

By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
Only In Pennsylvania
 9 days ago

A slow crawl up the side of Mt. Washington on the Duquesne Incline promises some of the most jaw-dropping views of the city skyline. As the incline inches up the mountain, the skyline slowly comes into sight until it’s in full view, shimmering in the golden sunlight or against the darkened sky. Drink in that view then treat yourself to a scrumptious meal at Altius in Pittsburgh, which also offers breathtaking views.

Perched high atop Mt. Washington and just steps from the Duquesne Incline, Altius Pittsburgh pairs a delicious, fine dining menu with some of the area’s best views for an unforgettable dining experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446DMB_0cBnLfaz00
Facebook/Altius PGH

If you’re lucky enough to score a table by the floor-to-ceiling windows, you’ll have a front-row seat to the entire city skyline from Heinz Field and Point State Park to the downtown itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yll95_0cBnLfaz00
Facebook/Altius PGH

Only one thing can rival the views at Altius and that’s the expertly-crafted menu and dishes prepared by Executive Chef Jessica Bauer. Altius’ menu caters to carnivores, vegetarians, and diners on a gluten-free diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGLQL_0cBnLfaz00
Facebook/Altius PGH

Kick off your meal with one of the tasty starters – chilled oysters, spicy she crab bisque, or Altius Caesar salad. The charcuterie board is perfect if you want to share with the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVF5W_0cBnLfaz00
Facebook/Altius PGH

If it’s a meaty meal you’re craving, try such entrees as the Prime Strip Steak or the Chilean Sea Bass. Vegetarians can dig into the vegan wild mushroom papillote. Menu items are typically seasonal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEEbF_0cBnLfaz00
Facebook/Altius PGH

Sides are generally for the table, and you’ve got several scrumptious choices, among them French green beans, heirloom tomato risotto, and Cajun garlic pomme frites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09okJB_0cBnLfaz00
Facebook/Altius PGH

While your meal will likely fill you up, save a bit of room, too, for a decadent dessert. Lemon tart and strawberry rhubarb cheesecake are among the seasonal choices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPIZW_0cBnLfaz00
Facebook/Altius PGH

View the menu and make a reservation on the official website of Altius Pittsburgh . Or, go here for Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaPcD_0cBnLfaz00
Facebook/Altius PGH

Have you been to Altius in Pittsburgh? What did you enjoy the most – the ride on the incline, the food, or the views? Share your experience in the comments! Did you know that the Duquesne Incline might be the most well-known but the Monongahela is actually the oldest funicular in America ?

The post The Amazing Pittsburgh Restaurant You Can Get To Via The Duquesne Incline appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Pennsylvania

Reading Terminal Market Is A Food Hall In Pennsylvania With 78,000 Square Feet Of Restaurants And Shops

Life in a foodie state sure is delicious, wouldn’t you agree? We have so many food destinations from which to choose that we could probably spend our entire lives exploring them. When you’re not really sure what you’re hungry for and you feel like browsing quaint shops, make a beeline for the massive Reading Terminal […] The post Reading Terminal Market Is A Food Hall In Pennsylvania With 78,000 Square Feet Of Restaurants And Shops appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

This Charming Little Farm Town Near Pittsburgh Is The Perfect Place To Get Away From It All

We all need to get away from the busyness of everyday life every now and then – even if it’s just for a day. Pittsburgh’s within easy driving distance of countless small towns that offer the perfect escape. This adorable little farm town near Pittsburgh, for example, boasts quaint shops, a darling restaurant, and a […] The post This Charming Little Farm Town Near Pittsburgh Is The Perfect Place To Get Away From It All appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Live Your Own Fairytale With A Stay At This Enchanting Norwegian Log Cabin In Pennsylvania

A stroll through the woods often means delightful surprises – crossing paths with wandering deer and passing by tiny waterfalls, for example. You’d probably feel far from civilization, too. If that sounds like the beginning of your “once upon a time,” write the rest of your story when you check into this Norwegian Log Cabin […] The post Live Your Own Fairytale With A Stay At This Enchanting Norwegian Log Cabin In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Indulge In A Refreshing Milkshake, Available In More Than 20 Flavors, At Kristin’s Ice Cream Korner In Pennsylvania

Ice cream always hits the spot – and a milkshake? Well, it just doesn’t get any better than one of those milkshakes that’s so thick it inches its way up the straw. Kristin’s Ice Cream Korner in Pennsylvania draws ice cream lovers from all over with its many milkshake flavors and its unique ice cream […] The post Indulge In A Refreshing Milkshake, Available In More Than 20 Flavors, At Kristin’s Ice Cream Korner In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
City
Duquesne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Monongahela, PA
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Only In Pennsylvania

Wild Annie’s Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Gourmet Made-To-Order Meals That Will Keep You Coming Back

Gourmet sprinkled with a bit of grit. If that sounds right up your culinary alley, you’ll likely find yourself smitten with Wild Annie’s Restaurant in Pennsylvania. (That’s how they describe their menu offerings – gourmet with a bit of grit.) Add a delicious menu selection with a relaxing setting and friendly staff, and you just […] The post Wild Annie’s Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Gourmet Made-To-Order Meals That Will Keep You Coming Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

This 3.3-Mile Trail In Pennsylvania Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And Mountain Views

Have you ever noticed that when we’re so focused on the moment – and the beauty around us – that time just melts away? You might find that’s just what happens on the Tumbling Waters Trail in Pennsylvania. Drenched in natural beauty, the trail promises some challenges along the way. However, those challenges will likely […] The post This 3.3-Mile Trail In Pennsylvania Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And Mountain Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pittsburgh

The Tunnel Of Trees Near Pittsburgh Is Positively Magical And You Need To Visit

Nature can be absolutely magical – from the gentle tumbling of a waterfall to boulders that date back millions of years. Have you ever strolled through a tunnel of trees? Even if you have, you already know how magical it is, which makes this tunnel of trees near Pittsburgh more than bucket-list worthy. Do you […] The post The Tunnel Of Trees Near Pittsburgh Is Positively Magical And You Need To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Pennsylvania

Remember that chill of terror that ran down your spine as you hid under the blankets as a kid, peeking out so you wouldn’t miss the scariest part of a horror flick on TV, but afraid of what might happen next? Enjoy chilling moments once again when you embark on this haunted road trip in […] The post This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Mushroom#Windows#Food Drink#The Duquesne Incline#Altius Pittsburgh#Heinz Field#Chilean#Facebook Altius Pgh Sides#French#Cajun
Only In Pennsylvania

The Bridge Hike In Pennsylvania That Will Make Your Stomach Drop

Sensational views can often leave us awe-struck, providing us with memories that will journey with us through a lifetime. If you’re not exactly a fan of heights, prepare yourself for stomach-dropping moments, a few butterflies, and an abundance of beauty. This bridge hike in Pennsylvania is picture-perfect any time of the year – but especially […] The post The Bridge Hike In Pennsylvania That Will Make Your Stomach Drop appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Mountain Creek Stable In Pennsylvania

Fall’s a magical time, especially as the landscape slowly transforms from vibrant shades of green to brilliant hues of gold, orange, and red. We probably all have our favorite ways to admire the fall foliage – long, leisurely strolls; hikes, and scenic drives. However, have you ever thought of taking a fall foliage horseback ride? […] The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Mountain Creek Stable In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

This Unicorn-Themed Candy Store In Pennsylvania Is A Magical Place To Enjoy

Unicorns live in the magical world of our imagination. For some of us, childhood meant the beginning of a lifelong love of unicorns while it was just a passing fancy for others. When you walk through the front door of this unicorn-themed candy store in Pennsylvania, you might feel as though you never left childhood. […] The post This Unicorn-Themed Candy Store In Pennsylvania Is A Magical Place To Enjoy appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Indulge In A Hearty Helping Of Homemade Pierogis At Black Forest Deli In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s known for quite a few foods – from the Philly cheesesteak to scrapple. However, what some non-natives might not know is just how popular pierogis are just about everywhere in the state. That makes it fairly simple to find a restaurant that serves authentic pierogis just like our grandparents or parents used to make. For some of the best homemade pierogis, visit Black Forest Deli in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Pittsburgh

Start A New Autumn Tradition With A Family Visit To The Iconic Trax Farms Near Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers are big on tradition – from kicking off the holiday season at Light Up Night to ringing in a new year with a ball that rises. Autumn offers so many opportunities to start new – and to continue – treasured traditions. A neighborhood favorite for more than 150 years, Trax Farms near Pittsburgh is […] The post Start A New Autumn Tradition With A Family Visit To The Iconic Trax Farms Near Pittsburgh appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pittsburgh

Go On A Halloween Hike And Meet Creatures Of The Night At Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve In Pittsburgh

Psst…how excited are you that the spookiest season of the year has arrived? Have you already started decorating, sipping pumpkin-spice latte, and burning pumpkin-flavored candles? If you have then you’re probably already working on filling your autumn calendar. Consider adding a Halloween hike at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Pittsburgh to your list of activities […] The post Go On A Halloween Hike And Meet Creatures Of The Night At Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve In Pittsburgh appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Journey Back To Prehistoric Times At The Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit At The Philadelphia Zoo

Have you ever wondered what life was like millions of years ago – long before humans came along – when dinosaurs roamed the earth? While we haven’t invented time travel yet, we can still journey back to prehistoric times, at least temporarily. Wander past life-like dinosaurs at Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo […] The post Journey Back To Prehistoric Times At The Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit At The Philadelphia Zoo appeared first on Only In Your State.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

This Stunning Pennsylvania Airbnb Comes With Its Own Wraparound Deck For Taking In The Gorgeous Views

One of the mottos of the real estate industry – location, location, location – certainly rings true when many of us make our vacation plans, too. After all, can anything really compare to waking up to a gorgeous sunset behind the water or over lush farmland? If it’s beautiful views that top your wish list […] The post This Stunning Pennsylvania Airbnb Comes With Its Own Wraparound Deck For Taking In The Gorgeous Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Here Are 7 Of The Most Beautiful Pennsylvania Covered Bridges To Explore This Fall

Step back through the pages of time, at least for just a little while, with an autumn visit to seven of the most beautiful covered bridges in Pennsylvania. (Or, if you live near a covered bridge, visit it, especially if it’s surrounded by the fall foliage.) Flanked by trees, drenched in the colors of fall, […] The post Here Are 7 Of The Most Beautiful Pennsylvania Covered Bridges To Explore This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania

Do you ever really just want to get away from it all – the noise, the craziness, the busyness? That tranquility, fortunately, is much closer to home than we might think. With the many Airbnbs dotting the state, we can find our own piece of heaven without traveling too far from home. Nestled in a […] The post Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania

We can all probably agree that Pennsylvania boasts a ton of gorgeous scenery, much of which we can admire in our own neighborhoods and by going for a drive on a scenic byway. Some of the most spectacular views, however, often require a bit of work on our part. Follow the Rock Scree and Ridge Overlook Trail in Pennsylvania for just a few of those jaw-dropping views.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pittsburgh

Are You Brave Enough To Spend The Night At This Silence Of The Lambs Home Near Pittsburgh?

Pittsburgh offers some pretty amazing accommodations – from Airbnbs that offer sensational views of the skyline to yurts that allow us to fall asleep under the stars. However, if you’re on the hunt for one of the most unique places to spend the night, you’re in luck. Just book an overnight at The Silence of […] The post Are You Brave Enough To Spend The Night At This Silence Of The Lambs Home Near Pittsburgh? appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Only In Pennsylvania

11K+
Followers
727
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Pennsylvania is for people who LOVE the Keystone State. We publish one Pennsylvania article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy