CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Celebrate National Coffee Day at These Great Locally-Owned Spots

By Lisa Sanchez
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is National Coffee Day and if you'd like to celebrate, check out these locally-owned locations and see some great deals. September 29th is National Coffee Day, a day to celebrate the drink that keeps almost all of us going every day. Whether you drink it black, sweetened, creamy, or something that resembles a milkshake, coffee is the drink you can get made especially for yourself. Every year, there are plenty of chain coffee joints that celebrate National Coffee Day with different deals and specials, but we want to highlight the locally-owned businesses that bring you your cup of joe every morning. Here are some great small businesses where you can go and celebrate National Coffee Day.

kisselpaso.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

Over 6 Ghosts Roam The Real Life Haunted El Paso Playhouse

Located in central El Paso on the corner of Magnolia and Montana sits the El Paso Playhouse, entertaining audiences for decades and reportedly one of the most haunted places in town. Welcome to another edition of Haunted El Paso, where we explore the El Paso Playhouse. Experience a real-life haunted...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch Opens For the Season

Fall is here -- at least on the calendar --and that means it’s corn maze season in El Paso. Getting lost among the cornstalks is an annual tradition for many El Paso families, and beginning this weekend there’s a third option for those looking to get an earful of corny weekend fun and adventure: El Paso’s Corn Maze.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
93.1 KISS FM

Why The Flag at El Paso’s Old Glory Memorial Needs To Keep Flying

When you drive down US-54, it's incredibly hard to miss the giant U.S. flag waving proudly next to the highway, right off of Gateway North. But anyone who's been there knows that it's not just a flagpole... it's much more than that. It is the site of the Old Glory Memorial & it has been a symbol of remembering our veterans in El Paso for years.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

3 Real Life & Paralyzing Run Ins With La Llorona Along The Border

Welcome to another edition of Haunted El Paso as we explore the legends of La Llorona across the borderland. La Llorona is just one of countless Mexican folktales that have been passed down over many generations. The story of La Llorona (Weeping Woman) stems back hundreds of years, and while there are many versions, the most common story is that of a young woman who drowned her children in a river to spite her cheating husband. After committing the heinous deed, she then throws herself into the river to die alongside her children and, to this day, is said to wander in search of her children in perpetuity.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

UTEP To Hold Another Plant Sale This Weekend

If you're like me, you like to think and pretend you know what you're doing in your yards and garden. You go to the nursery and buy a bunch of plants. You study the explanation on the bags of different soils, heck, you've even bought gardening tools and a wheelbarrow. I've done all that but truth be told, I put plants in the ground and hope for the best. I'm no master gardener but I know where to find some.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Coffee Day#Organic Coffee#Cup Of Coffee#Mexico#Food Drink#The District Coffee#Nitro#Cafe C
93.1 KISS FM

Colorful Chalk the Block Event Returns to Downtown El Paso This Weekend Live & In-Person

Break out the chalk and your artistic skills, Chalk the Block returns to downtown El Paso this weekend. After a challenging 2020 that forced the event's cancellation due to the global pandemic, the free family-friendly event returns live and in living color for 2021. In other words, the largest free public arts festival is back to being the in-person event you’ve come to know and love.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best Places Around El Paso To Celebrate National Taco Day

Who doesn't love tacos? I know I do. That's we made a national holiday all for our love of tacos & it's not Taco Tuesday, it's today. October 4th is National Taco Day. Now of course we can always go get tacos from any chain restaurant like Taco Bell, Taco Cabana, El Taco Tote, etc. But there are many restaurants in & around El Paso to celebrate the occasion so here are a couple of personal choices on great local places to enjoy some amazing tacos.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
93.1 KISS FM

7 Absolutely Horrifying Ghost Encounters At Historic San Elizario

On the outskirts of El Paso, past Socorro, lies San Elizario, steeped in history dating back hundreds of years and one of the most haunted areas in the region. Sitting just 20 miles east of downtown El Paso, the city is notoriously known for the 1877 Salt War of San Elizario. After a dispute over rights to the salt deposits just west of the Guadalupe Mountains, several men died included being chopped up and dumped in a well.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans Welcome Khalid Home For First-Ever Sun City Gala

Khalid comes home for the first-ever inaugural Sun City Gala benefitting his namesake's foundation. Sporting a sleek white tux and a black shirt and bow tie, Khalid sang and danced the night away at the first annual Sun City Gala with proceeds benefitting The Great Khalid's Foundation year-round initiatives celebrating its continued service in the community.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Still Time To Hit Up Albq’s 2021 International Balloon Fiesta

El Pasoans still have plenty of time to hit up the 2021 International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, NM. It's not too late to plan a family-friendly weekend getaway filled with live music and picturesque hot air balloon ascensions, twilight balloon glows, and much more colorful fun at this year's Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Join The El Paso Zoo Society For Its 1st Ever Dia De Muertos Gala

The El Paso Zoo Society will host its first-ever Dia de Los Muertos Gala celebrating the annual time-honored holiday tradition. Dia De Los Muertos (Day of The Day) is the annual Mexican holiday that begins October 31 and runs through November 2nd, honoring the memory of past family members and friends who are remembered through prayers, parades, offerings, and an overall celebration of their life.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy