No Time to Die came from an idea Daniel Craig had while making Casino Royale, according to the James Bond actor himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Craig explained why, after saying Spectre would be his final time as 007, he changed his mind. "I finished that movie with a broken leg. I'm not moaning about that; it's just the way it was," he said. "I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one], or did I physically want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying 'I've broken my leg' is not pleasant."

