PHOTOS: 50th Anniversary Logo Now Appearing on ‘Harmonious’ Barge Screens in EPCOT

7 Layer Cake – $8 Blue and White 7-Layer Cake topped with Chocolate Ganache and Gold Dust. It’s served chilled. Somehow, this cake is very moist but dry at the same time; almost like it was moist when it was made but then left out for a few days. The chocolate ganache is really sweet but doesn’t do much here. This cake is very lacking, and you’d be better off with one of the treats from Sunshine Seasons to celebrate.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO