PHOTOS: 50th Anniversary Logo Now Appearing on ‘Harmonious’ Barge Screens in EPCOT

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Harmonious” barges in World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT are now showing the 50th anniversary logo on their screens. The logo is fading in and out against a watery image. Rainbow lights were also illuminated on the edge of the raised barge arms. “Harmonious” will be debuting tonight for a...

wdwnt.com

